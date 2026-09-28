Microfund For Women Integrates Secure Digital Signatures To Streamline Financing Services

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Sept. 28 (Petra) -- The Microfund for Women and Tawqi3i Digital Solutions signed an agreement to integrate digital signature and trusted digital services into the company's operations, enhancing the efficiency, security and reliability of its digital transactions.

The agreement was signed on the sidelines of the JO FinTech 2026 conference at the Dead Sea, with Microfund for Women CEO Maha Saeed and Tawqi3i General Manager Sami Rasikh representing their respective companies, according to a joint statement issued Monday.

Under the agreement, Microfund for Women will use Tawqi3i's platform for secure, legally binding digital transactions under a framework covering service-level agreements, a data processing agreement and application programming interface (API) terms, supporting governance, compliance and data protection.

Saeed described the agreement as an important step in the company's digital and operational development, noting that adopting secure, legally recognized electronic signature and transaction solutions would improve operational efficiency, speed up service delivery and streamline financing for beneficiaries.

She added that advanced digital solutions support the company's strategic goals of promoting sustainable financial inclusion, expanding access to low-income women and supporting their economic and social empowerment.

Saeed also highlighted cooperation with Jordanian technology professionals at Tawqi3i, expressing hope that the agreement would provide a model for digital transformation initiatives and support the national economy.

Rasikh said the agreement would help apply trusted technology to financial services, improve the beneficiary experience, speed up procedures and reduce reliance on paper-based transactions while maintaining high standards of data protection and regulatory compliance.

He added that the integration of digital solutions with existing operations would help improve efficiency, facilitate access to Microfund for Women's services and enhance beneficiaries' digital experience.

Launched in 1996, the Microfund for Women is a private, nonprofit company registered with the Ministry of Industry and Trade and operates under the supervision of the Central Bank of Jordan. It is also part of Tanmeyah, Jordan's microfinance network.

Tawqi3i Digital Solutions is a Jordanian company specializing in electronic signature and trusted digital services. Its platform offers electronic signatures, qualified digital signatures, document management, signature workflow services and integration solutions through APIs.

//Petra// AJ