Jordan Industrial Estates, KOUN Explore Drone-Based Logistics, Smart Technologies

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Sept. 28 (Petra) -- Jordan Industrial Estates Corporation and KOUN for Drone Manufacturing on Monday signed a memorandum of understanding to explore the use of automation, artificial intelligence, smart logistics and drone technologies to develop industrial estates in Jordan.

The agreement supports the corporation's efforts to develop technology-enabled industrial infrastructure and explore innovative solutions to improve operational efficiency, connectivity and logistics services across its industrial estates, said Oday Obaidat, Director General of the Jordan Industrial Estates Corporation.

KOUN General Manager Christian Atnas outlined several areas of cooperation, including exploring automated warehouse and smart logistics solutions and assessing the technical, operational, regulatory and commercial feasibility of establishing a drone-based logistics network linking the corporation's industrial estates and other sites to be identified. The assessment will cover potential use cases, routes, infrastructure requirements and possible pilot projects, he added.

The MoU also provides for joint efforts to promote smart industrial estates as advanced, technology-enabled environments through agreed events, presentations, promotional initiatives and case studies.

The two sides may also identify and assess pilot projects to test the feasibility of proposed solutions. The scope, performance indicators, responsibilities and implementation mechanisms for each project will be set out in separate written arrangements, subject to the necessary approvals.

//Petra// AJ