ASE Turnover Hits JD25.5 Million

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Sept. 28 (Petra) – The Amman Stock Exchange (ASE) general index closed Monday at 4,171 points, down 0.12 percent, while total trading value reached JD25.5 million.

A total of 12.5 million shares were traded through 5,040 transactions.

The services sector index rose 0.37 percent, while the industrial sector declined 0.20 percent and the financial sector fell 0.15 percent.

Of the 106 companies whose shares were traded, 34 recorded price gains and 42 declined.

//Petra// AO