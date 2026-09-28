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Smotrich Presses to Advance E1 Settlement Tender Before Election
(MENAFN) Israeli Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich called Sunday for a planned tender covering 2,167 settlement units in the E1 area east of occupied East Jerusalem to move forward before next month’s Knesset election.
The government’s legal adviser, Gali Baharav-Miara, postponed the bidding deadline by a month, meaning further stages of the process would take place after the Oct. 27 election, according to reports.
The postponement was intended to prevent government decisions from affecting the election period, the reports said.
Smotrich urged officials to reverse the delay, maintaining that the tender was part of a process initiated well before the election campaign began.
He accused Baharav-Miara of intervening in the electoral process and supporting Yashar party leader Gadi Eisenkot, who has opposed the E1 construction project.
“Stopping the tender turns the issue into part of the election campaign,” Smotrich said.
He also pledged to challenge the postponement and ensure it does not remain in place.
The government’s legal adviser, Gali Baharav-Miara, postponed the bidding deadline by a month, meaning further stages of the process would take place after the Oct. 27 election, according to reports.
The postponement was intended to prevent government decisions from affecting the election period, the reports said.
Smotrich urged officials to reverse the delay, maintaining that the tender was part of a process initiated well before the election campaign began.
He accused Baharav-Miara of intervening in the electoral process and supporting Yashar party leader Gadi Eisenkot, who has opposed the E1 construction project.
“Stopping the tender turns the issue into part of the election campaign,” Smotrich said.
He also pledged to challenge the postponement and ensure it does not remain in place.
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