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Ben-Gvir Pledges to Pursue Executions, Palestinian Displacement
(MENAFN) Israeli National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir said Sunday that he would seek the execution of Palestinian prisoners and promote the displacement of Palestinians from Gaza and the occupied West Bank if he is appointed defense minister in the next government.
Ben-Gvir shared video footage showing him inside the prison cell of Palestinian detainee Hassan Salameh, who has been imprisoned by Israel since 1996.
“I want to execute you,” he told Salameh in the recording.
In a message accompanying the video, Ben-Gvir said that becoming defense minister would allow him to pursue executions for prisoners such as Salameh and advance what he called “voluntary migration” from Gaza and the occupied West Bank.
Ben-Gvir has stated that his Jewish Power party would make obtaining the defense and justice portfolios a condition for joining a future governing coalition.
He has repeatedly promoted the displacement of Palestinians from Gaza and the occupied West Bank, describing the proposal as “voluntary migration.” Palestinians and Arab countries have rejected the proposal.
Ben-Gvir shared video footage showing him inside the prison cell of Palestinian detainee Hassan Salameh, who has been imprisoned by Israel since 1996.
“I want to execute you,” he told Salameh in the recording.
In a message accompanying the video, Ben-Gvir said that becoming defense minister would allow him to pursue executions for prisoners such as Salameh and advance what he called “voluntary migration” from Gaza and the occupied West Bank.
Ben-Gvir has stated that his Jewish Power party would make obtaining the defense and justice portfolios a condition for joining a future governing coalition.
He has repeatedly promoted the displacement of Palestinians from Gaza and the occupied West Bank, describing the proposal as “voluntary migration.” Palestinians and Arab countries have rejected the proposal.
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