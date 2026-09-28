Runners Adventures Turns Up The Adrenaline In Punta Cana With The Triple Jungle Adventure Park

MENAFN - GetNews)"Triple Jungle Adventure Park"Punta Cana has a new adventure benchmark: Runners Adventures' Triple Jungle Adventure Park combines zipline, buggies, and Monkeyland in one full day, starting on the Dominican Republic's first zipline, built by Costa Rican experts and internationally certified. Backed by 20+ years of experience and TripAdvisor Hall of Fame status, the release reveals how the tour handles high demand safely and why booking direct may beat resellers. Read on for the full itinerary.

PUNTA CANA, Dominican Republic - September 28, 2026 - After more than 20 years in the adventure tourism business, Runners Adventures has created what is now a benchmark experience in Punta Cana: the Triple Jungle Adventure Park, a full-day tour combining zipline, buggy rides, and a visit to Monkeyland, along with elements of Dominican nature and culture.

“The day blends adrenaline, nature, culture, and gastronomy into a single experience - an integration that comes directly from years of hands-on experience in the area,” the company says of the product.

The zipline circuit is one of the park's signature attractions and the first of its kind built in the Dominican Republic. Constructed by Costa Rican specialists, it holds ACCT (Association for Challenge Course Technology) certification - the leading international standard for this type of installation.

The Triple Jungle Adventure Park brings together zipline, buggies, Monkeyland, a river stop, and a culinary break in a single ten-hour itinerary - proof of Runners Adventures' ability to coordinate multiple activities seamlessly. Tours depart daily between 7:00 and 8:05 a.m., with guests back in the hotel zone by around 5:00 p.m.

Safety protocols are tailored to each activity. The zipline has weight and waist-size limits and a minimum age of six for the full tour. Buggy drivers must be at least 18, hold a valid license, and have at least one year of driving experience. The tour is not recommended for pregnant guests or those with heart conditions or significant mobility limitations.

Built around this framework, the tour's daily operation reflects Runners Adventures' ability to welcome large volumes of visitors without ever compromising on safety - a critical edge in a destination where demand for adventure experiences keeps climbing.

While the Triple Jungle Adventure Park is also available through platforms like Viator and GetYourGuide, prices on Runners Adventures' own direct channels are typically just as competitive, if not better. The company points to its direct operation as its real advantage: certified equipment, experienced guides, and an on-the-ground track record - one built on internationally recognized service standards refined over more than two decades - that resellers simply can't match.

About Runners Adventures

Runners Adventures is a Punta Cana-based adventure tourism operator with years of experience delivering adventures that combine adrenaline, nature, and Dominican culture. Undisputed leaders of the industry: in 2017, Luxury Travel Guide Magazine named them the Best Adventure Travel Company in the Dominican Republic for the second year running. For more than a decade, TripAdvisor has honored us with Certificates of Excellence for outstanding service across every one of our tours - earning us a place in its Hall of Fame. Our offerings include the Triple Jungle Adventure Park, available for direct booking at runnersadventures/triple-jungle-adventure-park.