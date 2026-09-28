Epoch Batteries Introduces Five-Model 24V Lithium Battery Range For Boats And Rvs

Marietta, Georgia - September 28, 2026 - Epoch Batteries has put five LiFePO4 models into a 24V range for boats and RVs. The smallest 24v lithium battery in the group is rated at 60Ah; three of the others are rated at 230Ah. Capacity is only part of the comparison. The three 230Ah models, for instance, have different current ratings, cases, and communication features.

The range includes a 60Ah Pro Series model, a 100Ah model, a 230Ah Essential and two 230Ah Elite models. Each 24v lithium ion battery uses lithium iron phosphate cells and includes a battery management system. All five have Bluetooth monitoring and internal heating, according to Epoch's comparison.

On many boats, a pair of 12V batteries supplies the trolling motor, joined by a jumper. One 24V pack takes the place of that pair and has just one battery status to check. The swap still calls for measuring the compartment and checking the motor's current draw, along with the existing cables and charger. Selecting a 24v battery means checking the equipment it will power. Just because a battery has the power to operate another battery doesn't mean that it will work for an existing motor or inverter.

The 60Ah Pro Series battery supplies 1.54kWh nominal, 80A continuous, and weighs about 30 pounds. Operating in a Group 27 footprint and is available with an IP67 rating. It has an IP67 enclosure but does not list Victron communication in the collection comparison.

The three 230Ah models each store approximately 5.89kWh, but their output ratings and features differ. The Essential Series model is rated for 200A continuous output and has an IP54 enclosure. The V2 Elite model is rated for 110A continuous output, while the V2-T Elite is rated for 150A. Both Elite models list IP67 protection and Victron communication. The V2-T also includes an integrated 300A Class T fuse, according to the collection page. These distinctions are relevant when a battery is selected for a particular compartment or electrical load.

For boat owners, a 24 volt lithium battery can serve a compatible 24V trolling motor when the battery's continuous output meets the motor's maximum current requirement. Runtime depends on average current draw, which can change with speed, wind, current, and use of GPS anchoring. A higher amp-hour rating provides more stored energy, but it does not by itself establish an all-day runtime. Motor voltage, circuit protection, and cable sizing must also be checked before installation.

RV owners considering a 24V LiFePO4 battery must account for both the 24V equipment and any existing 12V loads. A correctly sized DC-to-DC converter may be needed for lights, pumps, or other appliances designed for 12V power. Inverter operation depends on the battery's sustained output as well as the inverter, cabling, fuses and charging equipment. Installers can use the published ratings to compare models before specifying the complete system.

The highest capacity offered in a single case here is 230Ah. A 400Ah system would therefore require more than one case: Epoch's example uses four of its 100Ah batteries in parallel. Its 460Ah example uses two 230Ah batteries. Parallel wiring keeps the bank at 24V, although the batteries cannot simply be joined without regard to model limits. Epoch's installation guidance covers which units may be paired and how the cables and protection must be arranged.

The warranty listed for each of the five models is limited and runs for 11 years. Cycle-life ratings vary more noticeably. The 60Ah Pro has a minimum 6000 cycle rating. At least 4,000 for Essential and V2-T; at least 3,500 for 100Ah and V2 Elite. Charging and temperature instructions vary depending on the model and will be listed in the manual.

Specifications, including dimensions and enclosure ratings, appear in Epoch's 24V model comparison. The individual manual should also be consulted when choosing a battery for an existing system.

About Epoch Batteries

Epoch Batteries sells batteries for boats, RVs, golf carts, and off-grid systems. Chargers and accessories are also in its catalog. Manuals and warranty terms can be found at epochbatteries.