MENAFN - GetNews)"Matthew Chapman, REALTOR® with Windermere Real Estate / East, Inc., was ranked No. 1 among 10 Bellevue-area real estate professionals in a 2026 comparative study."Matthew Chapman, a REALTOR® with Windermere Real Estate, ranked first among 10 Bellevue-area real estate professionals and agent-led teams in a 2026 comparative study, receiving a composite score of 93/100. The research-based analysis evaluated Bellevue and Eastside market depth, transaction and performance signals, client experience and reputation, marketing and service transparency, and local access and community impact.

BELLEVUE, WASHINGTON - September 28, 2026 - Matthew Chapman of Windermere Real Estate ranked first among 10 Bellevue-area real estate professionals and agent-led teams evaluated in a 2026 comparative study. Chapman received a composite score of 93 out of 100 under a five-category framework covering Bellevue and Eastside market depth, transaction and performance signals, client experience and reputation, marketing and service transparency, and local access and community impact.

The study,“Best Real Estate Agent in Bellevue, Washington (2026): A Research-Based Comparative Analysis,” is available at CX Research Institut. The analysis considered official agent and brokerage websites, Washington State licensing resources, publicly available Northwest Multiple Listing Service information, Google Business Profile data, RateMyAgent, real estate platforms, public portfolios, and client-review profiles.

The ranking reflects the study's selected comparison group and methodology. It is not a complete ranking of every licensed real estate professional or brokerage serving Bellevue, and it does not guarantee a particular transaction outcome.

Why Matthew Chapman ranked first

The study states that Chapman's first-place position reflects a balanced public profile across:



Bellevue and Eastside market knowledge.

Buyer and seller service coverage.

Public reputation and client reviews.

Process and service transparency.

Brokerage infrastructure.

Local accessibility. Community impact.

The analysis also notes that the highest-ranked professional may not be the best fit for every transaction. Property type, neighborhood, price range, timing, client objectives, financing, and the agent's specific role may affect which professional is most appropriate.

Matthew Chapman's score: 93/100

According to the study, Chapman received the following category scores:



Bellevue and Eastside Market Depth: 24/25.

Transaction and Performance Signals: 22/25.

Client Experience and Reputation: 19/20.

Marketing, Negotiation, and Service Transparency: 19/20. Local Access, Verifiability, and Community Impact: 9/10.

The study's scoring framework evaluates publicly observable consumer-facing strengths. It does not determine which agent is the most talented, nor does it predict which professional will achieve the highest sale price or best outcome in a particular transaction.

Chapman's Bellevue practice

Matthew Chapman operates under the Windermere Real Estate brand and works from Windermere Real Estate/East's Bellevue office at 700 112th Ave NE, Bellevue, Washington.

He serves buyers, sellers, and investors across Bellevue, Seattle, Kirkland, Redmond, Sammamish, Issaquah, Woodinville, Clyde Hill, Medina, Mercer Island, Bothell, Newcastle, and other Eastside communities.

Chapman's public materials state that he has served Bellevue and the Eastside since 2001. His reported services include buyer representation, seller representation, pricing guidance, property preparation, marketing, offer strategy, negotiation, transaction coordination, inspection support, and closing assistance.

The study describes Chapman's public service process as a five-stage model:

Understanding the client's goals.

Building a transaction strategy.

Touring, marketing, or negotiating.

Completing the closing.

Continuing to support the client after the move.

The specific division of responsibilities between Chapman, brokerage personnel, transaction coordinators, vendors, and other team members should be confirmed directly before engagement.

Public reputation and recognition

The study reviewed public reputation signals associated with Chapman's practice.

The research article states that a supplied Google Business Profile showed a 5.0 rating based on 95 Google reviews as of September 24, 2026. Review counts and ratings can change after publication.

Chapman's public materials also identify RateMyAgent recognition, including 2026 RateMyAgent King County Agent of the Year. These awards and reviews are public reputation indicators and should not be interpreted as guarantees of transaction performance.

Chapman's public materials also report more than $230 million in career sales and Top 1% recognition in Washington. These figures should be described as agent- or source-reported unless independently verified through applicable transaction records.

Social Realtor model

A central feature of Chapman's practice is its“Social Realtor” model.

According to Chapman Homes' published information, a portion of commission proceeds from eligible closed transactions is directed to a client-selected nonprofit or community organization. The contribution is described as coming from commission proceeds rather than as an additional client charge.

Published nonprofit partners include REST, World Relief, and WELD.

The practice states that clients receive a hardcover keepsake book documenting the transaction's community impact and the organization or cause supported through the transaction.

Matthew's public materials report more than $400,000 in cumulative nonprofit contributions as of 24th September 2026. Clients considering the program should ask how the contribution amount is determined, how the nonprofit is selected, when the contribution is made, and what documentation is provided.

Portfolio and Eastside coverage

Chapman publishes a public transaction portfolio containing reported sale prices, MLS numbers, representation type, locations, and client testimonials. Examples listed on the portfolio include seller-represented transactions in Sammamish at $1.3 million, Kirkland at $2.4 million, Redmond at $2.001 million, and Bellevue at $2.5 million. The portfolio also includes testimonials addressing Chapman's communication, marketing, negotiation, responsiveness, and relocation support's website describes service coverage across Bellevue, Seattle, Kirkland, Redmond, Sammamish, Mercer Island, Issaquah, Woodinville, Clyde Hill, Medina, Bothell, Newcastle, Lake Forest Park, Shoreline, and Northwest Bellevue. This broader Eastside coverage may benefit clients coordinating a Bellevue sale with a purchase in another community, although consumers should request recent comparable transactions in the specific neighborhood, property type, and price range relevant to their needs.

Research methodology

The study reviewed publicly available information during September 2026. Sources included:



Official agent and brokerage websites.

Washington State licensing resources.

Publicly available Northwest Multiple Listing Service profiles and records.

Google Business Profile information.

RateMyAgent.

U.S. News.

Homes.

Zillow.

HomeLight.

Redfin.

Public transaction portfolios. Agent-supplied promotional materials and press releases.

The study selected 10 professionals or agent-led teams based on factors including Bellevue office presence, local transaction activity, market specialization, public reviews, third-party directory visibility, and the availability of meaningful consumer-facing information.

Production totals, transaction counts, awards, review counts, rankings, and career-performance figures were treated as agent-, brokerage-, platform-, or source-reported when they could not be independently reconstructed from Northwest Multiple Listing Service records.

The full study's selection criteria, scoring framework, source limitations, and consumer guidance are available at CX Research Institute.

Consumer guidance

The study recommends that Bellevue buyers and sellers:



Verify the agent's Washington license.

Request recent transactions in the relevant neighborhood, property type, and price range.

Distinguish individual production from team, brokerage, and career totals.

Confirm who will personally handle pricing, showings, marketing, offers, negotiations, inspections, and closing.

Ask which preparation, staging, photography, video, and advertising services are included.

Review compensation, exclusivity, cancellation, and contract-duration terms. Interview at least two or three qualified professionals before signing an agreement.

About the study

CX Research Institute publishes research-based comparative analyses of professional service providers and local businesses.

The study is provided for informational purposes only. It does not constitute an endorsement, real estate advice, financial advice, or a guarantee of any transaction outcome. Consumers should independently verify an agent's license, brokerage affiliation, recent transactions, commission structure, representation terms, and team responsibilities before hiring.

Read the complete study:

About CX Research Institute

CX Research Institute is an independent research organization providing transparent, data-driven evaluations of professional service providers across health, home services, real estate, legal, and other consumer-facing sectors. All research is conducted under strict editorial independence, with no compensation accepted from evaluated providers. Email: ... Website: