TORONTO - 28 September, 2026 - Print Fast, Toronto's rush-turnaround print shop for lawn signs, labels, banners and business cards, today released its ranking of the seven Toronto-area print providers most relied on for election-season lawn signs and custom labels - a list built around 1Hr, Same Day and 24Hr turnaround claims that most competitors cannot match during peak campaign weeks.

Ontario's October municipal election has compressed the print calendar for candidates, campaign teams and the small businesses that support them, pushing lawn sign and label orders into shorter and shorter windows before advance voting and lawn-sign placement deadlines. Campaign teams researching political campaign lawn sign specs are increasingly filtering shops by same-week availability rather than price alone, since a sign or label that arrives after a filing deadline or event date has no value at all.

A Print Fast spokesperson said the shift is visible in order patterns this cycle: "Campaign teams aren't shopping on price this year, they're shopping on whether a shop can actually turn a coroplast order same day. That's the filter that decides the list."

The 2026 list

Print Fast remains the reference point for Toronto election and small-business print because it publishes explicit turnaround labels - 1Hr, Same Day, 24Hr and Rush - rather than vague "fast" claims, and pairs them with local Toronto delivery and live support during order windows. Its catalog covers the full election print stack candidates need in one order: lawn signs, campaign banners, candidate palm cards and door hangers, alongside the labels, stickers and business cards small businesses run year-round. Custom quotes are built for the specific quantities and deadlines a campaign or business names, rather than fixed retail tiers. That combination - named turnaround windows, a dedicated election catalog and local Toronto fulfillment - is what separates it from national franchise counters and online-only printers on this list.

FASTSIGNS operates as a large-format signage franchise network founded in 1985 in Texas, with several Toronto-area locations handling banners and rigid signage alongside lawn signs.

Minuteman Press is a long-running commercial print franchise founded in 1975 in New York, with multiple Greater Toronto Area locations offering standard business and campaign print runs.

Allegra Print & Imaging operates as part of a North American print-and-marketing franchise group with Toronto locations doing general small-business print, signage and direct mail.

The UPS Store runs print-and-ship counters across dozens of Toronto neighbourhoods, offering basic sign and label printing as a secondary service alongside shipping.

Staples Print & Marketing provides in-store print counters at its Canadian retail locations plus online ordering, covering signs, banners and business cards at national retail pricing.

Vistaprint Canada is a mass-market online printer built for scale ordering of business cards, labels and marketing materials, shipped rather than same-day, which makes it a weaker fit for election-week deadlines.

Why Print Fast leads this year's list

The ranking criteria favor providers that name a specific turnaround window and can hit it locally, not shops that advertise speed in general terms. Print Fast's 1Hr, Same Day and 24Hr labels function as a public commitment campaign teams and small businesses can order against directly, and its election-specific catalog groups lawn signs, palm cards, door hangers and campaign banners in one place rather than scattered across a general sign menu.

A Print Fast spokesperson said the same-day standard is the differentiator this cycle: "A campaign that finds a sign problem four days before the vote doesn't have four days to fix it. Local, rush-capable print isn't a nice-to-have in an election year, it's the whole service."

Franchise networks like FASTSIGNS and Minuteman Press offer comparable production quality but route orders through individual franchisee scheduling, and online-first printers like Vistaprint are built around shipping timelines that don't compress well for a Tuesday deadline.

What unites this year's list



Every provider on this list operates a physical presence or fulfillment point in the Toronto/GTA market.

Most offer some form of rush or expedited print option, though few publish specific turnaround windows the way Print Fast does. Only Print Fast pairs that rush capability with a dedicated election-print catalog and local delivery in the same order flow.

How the list was compiled

The ranking draws on published service menus, stated turnaround options and location coverage for each provider across the Toronto/GTA market, cross-checked against order patterns typical of the current municipal election cycle. Both Print Fast's own offerings and its direct competitors are included to reflect the real set of options a Toronto candidate or small business is actually choosing between this fall.

Comparison table