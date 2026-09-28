MENAFN - GetNews)"Screenshot of Sorank's AI visibility (GEO) dashboard, showing a business's mention count across ChatGPT, Gemini, Perplexity, Claude, and Grok, along with its overall AI Visibility Score, total mentions, competitors tracked, and prompts analyzed."When someone asks ChatGPT which company to call, there's no page of results, just one answer. Sorank launches fully automated Generative Engine Optimization (GEO) tools, an alternative to hiring an SEO or GEO agency, priced from $99 a month, to help businesses become that answer. Used by 5,000+ businesses in 50+ countries, the launch draws on 10,000+ site audits and sorank, which logs 301,000 prompts and 1.8 million AI mentions across ChatGPT, Claude, Gemini, and Perplexity.

Budapest, Hungary - September 28, 2026 - Someone asks ChatGPT which agency to hire, or which software to buy, and gets one answer. No page of ten blue links to scroll through, no second opinion to check against. If a business isn't in that one answer, it doesn't exist for that customer.

That is the shift Sorank is building for with the launch of its Generative Engine Optimization (GEO) tools. Traditional SEO was built to win a spot on a results page. GEO is built to win the one answer an AI gives instead.

Sorank's GEO tools start by auditing how a business currently appears, or fails to appear, when AI platforms are asked questions tied to its industry, location, or specific products and services. The audit checks for the elements AI models actually pull from when assembling an answer: whether the business states clear, extractable facts, such as pricing, service areas, and specific offerings, instead of vague marketing language; whether that information is repeated consistently across the business's own website and the other places AI models draw on, including business listings, review platforms, and industry directories; and whether the content answers the kind of direct question a customer would type into ChatGPT, rather than the kind of page built to rank in a search engine a decade ago. From that audit, Sorank generates a specific, page-by-page list of fixes, not generic SEO advice.

This plays out differently depending on the type of business. A local service business loses the customer the moment someone asks an AI assistant for "a plumber near me" and gets a competitor's name instead. An online store loses the sale when a shopper asks which product to buy and the AI recommends a different brand, because it could find clear specifications and pricing for that brand and not for the store's own listing. A software company loses the trial signup when someone asks for "the best tool for X" and only rival products come back with a clear, quotable description. In each case, the business can still rank normally on a traditional search engine and still lose the customer, because that customer never saw a results page at all.

None of this is guesswork. Sorank runs a public tracker at sorank that has logged more than 301,000 prompts, 1.8 million brand and domain mentions, and over 131,000 domains cited across ChatGPT, Claude, Gemini, Grok, and Perplexity. Paired with more than 10,000 site audits run through its own GEO tools, the pattern holds: the businesses that get named state their pricing, service area, and offer as plain facts an AI can lift and quote, and say the same thing about themselves everywhere online. The ones that get skipped bury that information in marketing copy, or say something different from one page or listing to the next.

Sorank has picked up more than 5,000 users in over 50 countries since launch, most of them businesses that noticed a competitor showing up in an AI answer where they didn't.

"Business owners come to us because they've noticed the same thing: their competitor shows up when someone asks ChatGPT for a recommendation, and they don't," said Thibault Besson-Magdelain, founder and CEO of Sorank. "We built Sorank so any business can see exactly where it stands and fix it, no technical team required."

Sorank runs as a monthly subscription starting at $99, positioned as an alternative to hiring a separate SEO agency or GEO specialist. Keyword targeting, internal linking, and topic selection are handled automatically, and the platform tracks a business's standing in both traditional search engine results and AI-generated answers side by side, flagging exactly what to fix as AI platforms and their answers keep changing.

About Sorank

Sorank is a Hungary-based software platform combining traditional search engine optimization with visibility tools for AI-driven search. The company was founded to help businesses adapt their digital presence as search behavior shifts from traditional search engines toward conversational AI tools. Sorank serves businesses across a wide range of industries in more than 50 countries. For more information, visit