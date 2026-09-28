14 West Boutique Hotel In Laguna Beach Enters Escrow Under Exclusive Representation Of Aaron Valenty

MENAFN - GetNews)"14 West Boutique Hotel at 690-696 South Coast Highway in Laguna Beach, California, has entered escrow following an exclusive marketing process led by Aaron Valenty of Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices California Properties."The $40 million 14 West Boutique Hotel offering in Laguna Beach has entered escrow under the exclusive representation of Aaron Valenty of Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices California Properties. The milestone adds to Valenty's transaction history across Southern California hospitality, commercial and luxury residential real estate, including Hotel Laguna, Hotel Santa Barbara, Crystal Cove, Laguna Beach and Ritz Cove.

LAGUNA BEACH, Calif. - September 21, 2026 - The 14 West Boutique Hotel, a prominent hospitality property in downtown Laguna Beach, California, has entered escrow following an exclusive marketing and investor outreach process led by Aaron Valenty of Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices California Properties.

The property, located at 690 and 696 South Coast Highway in Laguna Beach, was offered for $40 million and consists of two complementary hotel properties with hospitality, retail and restaurant components. Valenty represents ownership as the exclusive listing agent and has overseen the property's marketing strategy, investor outreach and negotiations leading to the current escrow.

The escrow represents the latest hospitality assignment for Valenty, whose real estate practice spans hotel and hospitality brokerage, commercial investment properties and luxury residential real estate throughout Southern California, including Laguna Beach, Newport Beach, Newport Coast, Crystal Cove, Corona del Mar and Dana Point.

"14 West presented an opportunity to bring a meaningful coastal hospitality asset to a highly constrained Laguna Beach market," said Valenty. "The marketing process generated interest from qualified hotel and real estate investors, and entering escrow is an important milestone. Our focus now is on working with the parties through the remaining transaction process."

Hospitality Experience Includes Hotel Laguna and Hotel Santa Barbara

Valenty's prior hospitality work includes the Hotel Laguna and Cliff Village transaction in Laguna Beach, where he worked alongside Mark D. Simon of Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices California Properties on the execution of a 99-year ground lease involving the historic beachfront Hotel Laguna and surrounding commercial properties.

The transaction encompassed Hotel Laguna, Cliff Village, Laguna Vistas, adjoining commercial parcels and supporting parking facilities. Projected contractual lease payments over the 99-year term exceed $1.3 billion, and Valenty's transaction record identifies the agreement as the largest transaction in Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices California Properties' history when measured by total contractual value.

Valenty also served as co-listing agent in the $41.9 million sale of Hotel Santa Barbara, a historic 75-room boutique hotel located at 527-533 State Street in downtown Santa Barbara. The mixed-use hospitality property also includes six ground-floor retail spaces. Valenty participated in the marketing and sale as part of the Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices California Properties commercial team.

Together with the current 14 West assignment, these transactions reflect Valenty's involvement in California hospitality real estate, including hotel sales, ground leases, mixed-use properties and coastal hotel investment opportunities.

Luxury Residential Transactions Across Coastal Orange County

Valenty's transaction history also includes luxury residential representation throughout coastal Orange County.

In Crystal Cove in Newport Coast, Valenty represented the seller of 78 Sidra Cove, a front-row ocean-view residence that sold for $6.568 million in 2022. The approximately 4,231-square-foot residence features four bedrooms and panoramic Pacific Ocean views.

In Laguna Beach, Valenty represented the buyer of 955 South Coast Highway, an approximately 4,344-square-foot custom coastal residence overlooking the Pacific Ocean.

Valenty also represented the buyer in the $8.95 million acquisition of 59 Ritz Cove Drive in Dana Point in 2021. The approximately 7,217-square-foot custom estate is located within the guard-gated Ritz Cove community near Salt Creek Beach and features six bedrooms, six-and-one-half bathrooms and multiple ocean-view terraces.

These transactions complement Valenty's residential practice across Newport Beach, Newport Coast, Crystal Cove, Corona del Mar, Laguna Beach, Dana Point and other coastal Orange County communities.

Commercial Real Estate in Laguna Beach

Valenty's commercial real estate activity also includes 1461 Glenneyre Street in Laguna Beach, a boutique multi-tenant office property totaling approximately 3,850 square feet.

The property is part of Valenty's commercial real estate activity and is currently represented by Valenty for office leasing. The assignment reflects the broader scope of his practice, which includes commercial real estate, office properties, investment assets, leasing and hospitality real estate in addition to luxury residential representation.

Real Estate Experience Across Multiple Asset Classes

Valenty has been involved in real estate since 2005 and is a REALTOR® with Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices California Properties. His work encompasses buyers, sellers, investors, developers and property owners across multiple asset classes.

He is a recipient of the Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Chairman's Circle Diamond Award, an achievement recognizing the top one-half of one percent of sales professionals within the Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices global network.

The 14 West Boutique Hotel escrow adds another hospitality assignment to a transaction history spanning hotel, commercial investment and luxury coastal residential properties throughout Southern California.

Additional information and individual transaction profiles are available at AaronValenty.

About Aaron Valenty

Aaron Valenty is a Southern California real estate professional with Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices California Properties and has worked in real estate since 2005. His practice includes luxury residential, commercial, hospitality, hotel and investment real estate, with a focus on coastal Orange County and select Southern California markets. Valenty works with property owners, buyers, sellers, investors and developers on acquisitions, dispositions, leasing and complex real estate transactions. His practice is based from the Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices California Properties office in Corona del Mar, California.