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Syria Takes Down ISIS Cell Across Four Provinces
(MENAFN) Syrian authorities announced Sunday that security forces had dismantled an ISIS (Daesh) cell active in four provinces and confiscated explosive materials intended for attacks.
The operation was carried out by the General Intelligence Service alongside internal security units after several coordinated security actions, according to reports.
Officials said the group initially operated in Raqqa in northeastern Syria before extending its activities to Aleppo, Idlib and Homs.
Four people identified as cell leaders were arrested in Raqqa, while additional suspects were detained in the other three provinces following surveillance and efforts to track their movements.
Security personnel also recovered explosives that investigators said had been prepared for planned attacks.
Preliminary inquiries indicated that members of the cell were responsible for five kidnappings and had participated in assassinations and the placement of explosive devices, authorities said.
In July, Syrian officials announced the dismantling of multiple ISIS cells in the country’s south and the arrest of Firas al-Dagher, described as a senior figure in the group.
At the time, the Interior Ministry said security forces had detained 235 suspected terrorists and disrupted seven planned ISIS attacks over a period of three months.
The operation was carried out by the General Intelligence Service alongside internal security units after several coordinated security actions, according to reports.
Officials said the group initially operated in Raqqa in northeastern Syria before extending its activities to Aleppo, Idlib and Homs.
Four people identified as cell leaders were arrested in Raqqa, while additional suspects were detained in the other three provinces following surveillance and efforts to track their movements.
Security personnel also recovered explosives that investigators said had been prepared for planned attacks.
Preliminary inquiries indicated that members of the cell were responsible for five kidnappings and had participated in assassinations and the placement of explosive devices, authorities said.
In July, Syrian officials announced the dismantling of multiple ISIS cells in the country’s south and the arrest of Firas al-Dagher, described as a senior figure in the group.
At the time, the Interior Ministry said security forces had detained 235 suspected terrorists and disrupted seven planned ISIS attacks over a period of three months.
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