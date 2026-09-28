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Engagedly Announces Its Tenth Annual Top 100 HR Influencers
(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) The 2026 edition also introduces the Essential 10, recognizing globally defining voices in people practice
St. Louis, 28th September, 2026 - Engagedly today announced its tenth annual Top 100 HR Influencers, recognizing people whose ideas, research, and leadership are shaping the future of work. The 2026 edition also introduces the Essential 10, a separate recognition for ten voices whose sustained influence has helped define work, leadership, culture, and people practice.
“For ten years, this list has given us an opportunity to recognize people moving the HR profession forward,” said Sri Chellappa, CMO.“The voices we are honoring this year bring different perspectives, but they share a commitment to helping organizations make better decisions for their people.”
Recognizing the Voices Shaping HR
The Top 100 spans AI in HR and Workforce Automation; Employee Experience and Wellbeing; Employer Brand, Culture, and DEI; HR Tech and Innovation; Leadership Development; Learning, Skills and Career Development; Organizational Development; People Analytics and Workforce Strategy; Talent Acquisition; and Talent Management.
Candidates were reviewed for their impact, innovation, recent contributions, professional social presence, published thought leadership, and contribution to the HR community. Engagedly also verified current roles and public work using professional, employer, publisher, research, and event sources.
The Top 100 is unranked. Honorees are grouped by the area of their strongest current contribution, although their work may span several fields. The Essential 10 is also unranked and is recognized separately from the official Top 100.
View the complete Top 100 HR Influencers of 2026 and Essential 10 list here:
About Engagedly
Engagedly, an Energage company, is an AI talent management platform, powered by insights from Top Workplaces Institute, is built to help organizations connect performance, engagement, learning, growth, and recognition in one unified experience. Powered by Marissa, its AI SuperAgent, Engagedly helps leaders turn people's strategy into intelligent actions, reduce talent silos, and drive measurable business outcomes. Trusted by organizations worldwide, Engagedly supports stronger engagement, better retention, and the development of high performing teams.
St. Louis, 28th September, 2026 - Engagedly today announced its tenth annual Top 100 HR Influencers, recognizing people whose ideas, research, and leadership are shaping the future of work. The 2026 edition also introduces the Essential 10, a separate recognition for ten voices whose sustained influence has helped define work, leadership, culture, and people practice.
“For ten years, this list has given us an opportunity to recognize people moving the HR profession forward,” said Sri Chellappa, CMO.“The voices we are honoring this year bring different perspectives, but they share a commitment to helping organizations make better decisions for their people.”
Recognizing the Voices Shaping HR
The Top 100 spans AI in HR and Workforce Automation; Employee Experience and Wellbeing; Employer Brand, Culture, and DEI; HR Tech and Innovation; Leadership Development; Learning, Skills and Career Development; Organizational Development; People Analytics and Workforce Strategy; Talent Acquisition; and Talent Management.
Candidates were reviewed for their impact, innovation, recent contributions, professional social presence, published thought leadership, and contribution to the HR community. Engagedly also verified current roles and public work using professional, employer, publisher, research, and event sources.
The Top 100 is unranked. Honorees are grouped by the area of their strongest current contribution, although their work may span several fields. The Essential 10 is also unranked and is recognized separately from the official Top 100.
View the complete Top 100 HR Influencers of 2026 and Essential 10 list here:
About Engagedly
Engagedly, an Energage company, is an AI talent management platform, powered by insights from Top Workplaces Institute, is built to help organizations connect performance, engagement, learning, growth, and recognition in one unified experience. Powered by Marissa, its AI SuperAgent, Engagedly helps leaders turn people's strategy into intelligent actions, reduce talent silos, and drive measurable business outcomes. Trusted by organizations worldwide, Engagedly supports stronger engagement, better retention, and the development of high performing teams.
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