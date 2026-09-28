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Accor Appoints Vipin Khattar As Chief Commercial Officer, South Asia
(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) India: Accor, a world-leading hospitality group, has announced the appointment of Vipin Khattar as Chief Commercial Officer, South Asia. In this role, he will lead the Group's commercial strategy across the region, overseeing sales, revenue management, marketing, digital distribution, loyalty, partnerships, and transformation initiatives.
With more than two decades of international hospitality experience spanning India, the Middle East, Africa, and the United Kingdom, Vipin brings a distinguished track record of driving business growth, building strategic partnerships, and leading high-performing teams. Throughout his career, he has consistently demonstrated strong commercial acumen, operational excellence, and a commitment to delivering sustainable business results.
Prior to joining Accor, Vipin served as General Manager of The Ritz-Carlton, Jeddah. He previously held several senior leadership roles with Marriott International, including General Manager of JW Marriott New Delhi Aerocity and a multi-property General Manager position in Dubai. His career portfolio also includes leadership assignments across renowned brands such as The St. Regis, Delta Hotels, and Marriott Residences.
Earlier in his career, Vipin held senior commercial and operational leadership roles with Hyatt across the UAE and Egypt, including General Manager and Area Director of Sales & Marketing. His experience with Atlantis The Palm and Grand Hyatt Dubai further strengthened his expertise in sales, business development, MICE, and commercial strategy. This diverse background across commercial leadership and hotel operations positions him strongly to advance Accor's growth ambitions and commercial performance across South Asia.
Commenting on the appointment, Ranju Alex CEO, Accor South Asia, said: "We are delighted to welcome Vipin Khattar to Accor as Chief Commercial Officer, South Asia. His extensive experience across commercial strategy, sales and marketing, and hotel operations makes him a valuable addition to our leadership team. Vipin's strategic vision, business acumen, and ability to align commercial opportunities with operational excellence will play an important role in strengthening Accor's commercial platform across the region. As we continue to accelerate our growth ambitions, I am confident that under his leadership we will further enhance our brands, deepen key partnerships, and unlock new opportunities across markets and segments."
Commenting on his new role, Vipin Khattar, Chief Commercial Officer, South Asia, Accor, said: "I am excited to join Accor at such a dynamic phase of its growth journey in South Asia. The region presents tremendous opportunities, and I look forward to collaborating closely with our teams, hotel owners, and partners to strengthen commercial performance, elevate our brands, and drive sustainable growth across the market."
Vipin's contributions to the hospitality industry have been recognized through several prestigious accolades, including Best Luxury General Manager of the Year 2026 at the Marriott EMEA Awards and recognition among the Top 100 General Managers of the World 2024 by the Luxury & Lifestyle Awards.
An alumnus of IHTTI School of Hotel Management, Neuchâtel, Switzerland, Vipin specialized in Hospitality Operations and has since built deep expertise across commercial leadership, sales, marketing, revenue generation, and organizational development. He is widely recognized for his ability to cultivate strong teams, foster innovation, and deliver measurable business impact.
Outside of his professional responsibilities, Vipin enjoys traveling, discovering new cultures, and spending quality time with family and friends.
ABOUT ACCOR
Accor is a world-leading hospitality group offering stays and experiences across more than 110 countries with over 5,800 hotels and resorts, 10,000 bars & restaurants, wellness facilities and flexible workspaces. The Group has one of the industry's most diverse hospitality ecosystems, encompassing more than 45 hotel brands from luxury to economy, as well as lifestyle, with Ennismore. ALL Accor, the booking platform and loyalty program embodies the Accor promise during and beyond the hotel stay and gives its members access to unique experiences. Accor is focused on driving positive action through business ethics, responsible tourism, environmental sustainability, community engagement, diversity, and inclusivity. Accor's mission is reflected in the Group's purpose: Pioneering the art of responsible hospitality, connecting cultures, with heartfelt care. Founded in 1967, Accor SA is headquartered in France. Included in the CAC 40 index, the Group is publicly listed on the Euronext Paris Stock Exchange (ISIN code: FR0000120404) and on the OTC Market (Ticker: ACCYY) in the United States.
With more than two decades of international hospitality experience spanning India, the Middle East, Africa, and the United Kingdom, Vipin brings a distinguished track record of driving business growth, building strategic partnerships, and leading high-performing teams. Throughout his career, he has consistently demonstrated strong commercial acumen, operational excellence, and a commitment to delivering sustainable business results.
Prior to joining Accor, Vipin served as General Manager of The Ritz-Carlton, Jeddah. He previously held several senior leadership roles with Marriott International, including General Manager of JW Marriott New Delhi Aerocity and a multi-property General Manager position in Dubai. His career portfolio also includes leadership assignments across renowned brands such as The St. Regis, Delta Hotels, and Marriott Residences.
Earlier in his career, Vipin held senior commercial and operational leadership roles with Hyatt across the UAE and Egypt, including General Manager and Area Director of Sales & Marketing. His experience with Atlantis The Palm and Grand Hyatt Dubai further strengthened his expertise in sales, business development, MICE, and commercial strategy. This diverse background across commercial leadership and hotel operations positions him strongly to advance Accor's growth ambitions and commercial performance across South Asia.
Commenting on the appointment, Ranju Alex CEO, Accor South Asia, said: "We are delighted to welcome Vipin Khattar to Accor as Chief Commercial Officer, South Asia. His extensive experience across commercial strategy, sales and marketing, and hotel operations makes him a valuable addition to our leadership team. Vipin's strategic vision, business acumen, and ability to align commercial opportunities with operational excellence will play an important role in strengthening Accor's commercial platform across the region. As we continue to accelerate our growth ambitions, I am confident that under his leadership we will further enhance our brands, deepen key partnerships, and unlock new opportunities across markets and segments."
Commenting on his new role, Vipin Khattar, Chief Commercial Officer, South Asia, Accor, said: "I am excited to join Accor at such a dynamic phase of its growth journey in South Asia. The region presents tremendous opportunities, and I look forward to collaborating closely with our teams, hotel owners, and partners to strengthen commercial performance, elevate our brands, and drive sustainable growth across the market."
Vipin's contributions to the hospitality industry have been recognized through several prestigious accolades, including Best Luxury General Manager of the Year 2026 at the Marriott EMEA Awards and recognition among the Top 100 General Managers of the World 2024 by the Luxury & Lifestyle Awards.
An alumnus of IHTTI School of Hotel Management, Neuchâtel, Switzerland, Vipin specialized in Hospitality Operations and has since built deep expertise across commercial leadership, sales, marketing, revenue generation, and organizational development. He is widely recognized for his ability to cultivate strong teams, foster innovation, and deliver measurable business impact.
Outside of his professional responsibilities, Vipin enjoys traveling, discovering new cultures, and spending quality time with family and friends.
ABOUT ACCOR
Accor is a world-leading hospitality group offering stays and experiences across more than 110 countries with over 5,800 hotels and resorts, 10,000 bars & restaurants, wellness facilities and flexible workspaces. The Group has one of the industry's most diverse hospitality ecosystems, encompassing more than 45 hotel brands from luxury to economy, as well as lifestyle, with Ennismore. ALL Accor, the booking platform and loyalty program embodies the Accor promise during and beyond the hotel stay and gives its members access to unique experiences. Accor is focused on driving positive action through business ethics, responsible tourism, environmental sustainability, community engagement, diversity, and inclusivity. Accor's mission is reflected in the Group's purpose: Pioneering the art of responsible hospitality, connecting cultures, with heartfelt care. Founded in 1967, Accor SA is headquartered in France. Included in the CAC 40 index, the Group is publicly listed on the Euronext Paris Stock Exchange (ISIN code: FR0000120404) and on the OTC Market (Ticker: ACCYY) in the United States.
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