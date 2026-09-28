Tajikistan Expands GBAO Industrial Base With New Production Facilities

MENAFN - Trend News Agency)Tajik President Emomali Rahmon commissioned new industrial enterprises and production facilities in the cities and districts of the Gorno-Badakhshan Autonomous Region (GBAO), expanding the region's capacity for agricultural processing and the production of locally made goods.

According to the press service of the President of Tajikistan, enterprises and production workshops of various purposes were commissioned as part of projects implemented in Khorog, Darvoz, Rushon, Roshtqala, Shughnon and Ishkashim districts.

"Eight facilities were commissioned in the city of Khorog, including the Atrofi Toza LLC solid household waste processing and packaging enterprise with 10 jobs, the Panacea medicinal herbs processing enterprise with six permanent and 80 seasonal jobs, and the Somoni Davr LLC concrete production enterprise with 10 jobs," the statement said.

In Khorog, the Atrofi Toza LLC solid household waste processing and packaging enterprise, the Panacea medicinal herbs processing enterprise and the Somoni Davr LLC concrete production enterprise have started operations. These facilities are expected to create new jobs.

Furthermore, in Darvoz district, enterprises for the production of soft drinks and the cultivation and packaging of fish were commissioned, along with a production facility established as part of an industrial and technological innovation park. In Rushon district, an enterprise for packaging fruits and dried mulberries was launched.

In Roshtqala district, an industrial park with nine production workshops was commissioned, while in Shughnon district, an industrial park with six production workshops and 40 jobs was launched. In Ishkashim district, an industrial park was commissioned, creating 80 jobs.