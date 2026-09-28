Winnebago Industries Names Simone Silva Vice President To Lead Enterprise Aftermarket And Customer Experience Strategy

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Appointment reinforces company's commitment to expand owner engagement, increase customer lifetime value and strengthen brand loyalty across its portfolio of premium brands

EDEN PRAIRIE, Minn., Sept. 28, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE: WGO), a leading manufacturer of outdoor recreation products, today announced the appointment of Simone Silva as vice president, aftermarket and enterprise customer experience, effective October 15, 2026.

In this newly created role, Silva will lead the company's efforts to grow its aftermarket business across its portfolio of premium brands while advancing a unified vision for customer experience excellence. Working across business units, she will help accelerate initiatives that strengthen owner engagement, enhance the ownership journey, and create new opportunities for long-term, profitable growth.

"This role reflects our commitment to serving customers beyond the initial purchase and strengthening our connection with owners throughout their journey," said Amber Holm, chief marketing and experience officer at Winnebago Industries. "Simone has a proven track record of building customer-focused organizations and leading transformational change. Her ability to align teams around a shared customer vision, combined with deep expertise in quality, service, and customer engagement, makes her uniquely qualified to help us elevate the ownership experience and expand our aftermarket business."

Silva has over two decades of experience as a customer service leader, most recently serving as vice president of quality and customer experience at Newmar, where she helped strengthen customer satisfaction and enhance the ownership experience for one of the recreational vehicle industry's most respected luxury brands. Previously, she held global leadership positions at Whirlpool Corporation and Volkswagen, overseeing customer experience, consumer services, and quality initiatives across multiple businesses and brands.

"Our portfolio includes some of the most trusted and respected brands in outdoor recreation, supported by highly engaged owners and a deep commitment to innovation," said Silva. "I'm excited to join the team and help build on that foundation by creating an even better ownership experience for customers. We have a tremendous opportunity to serve owners throughout their journey, strengthen lifelong relationships with our brands, and support the company's long-term growth ambitions."

About Winnebago Industries

Winnebago Industries, Inc. is a leading North American manufacturer of outdoor recreation products under the Winnebago, Grand Design, Chris-Craft, Newmar and Barletta brands, which are used primarily in leisure travel and outdoor recreation activities. The Company builds high-quality motorhomes, travel trailers, fifth-wheel products, outboard and sterndrive powerboats, pontoons, and commercial community outreach vehicles. Committed to advancing sustainable innovation and leveraging vertical integration in key component areas, Winnebago Industries has multiple facilities in Iowa, Indiana, Minnesota and Florida. The Company's common stock is listed on the New York Stock Exchange and traded under the symbol WGO. For access to Winnebago Industries' investor relations material or to add your name to an automatic email list for Company news releases, visit .

Media Contact: Daniel Sullivan ...