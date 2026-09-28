Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Transactions In Connection With Share Buy-Back Program


2026-09-28 08:04:24
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) ANNOUNCEMENT

A.P. Møller - Mærsk A/S – Transactions in connection with share buy-back program
On 5 February 2026, A.P. Møller - Mærsk A/S (the“Company”) announced a share buy-back program of up to DKK 6.3bn (around USD 1bn) to be executed over a period of 12 months. The second phase of the share buy-back program will run from 13 August 2026 up to 29 January 2027. The shares to be acquired will be limited to a total market value of DKK 3.15 billion (around USD 500m).

The share buy-back program will be executed under EU Commission Regulation No. 596/2014 of the European Parliament and Council of 16 April 2014 (MAR) and the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 (the“Safe Harbour Regulation”).

The following transactions have been made under the program in the period 21 September to 25 September 2026:

Number of A shares Average purchase price A shares, DKK Transaction value,
A shares, DKK
Accumulated, last announcement 45,448 753,771,360
21 September 2026 250 22,539.2800 5,634,820
22 September 2026 250 22,324.8000 5,581,200
23 September 2026 250 22,072.8800 5,518,220
24 September 2026 250 22,721.3600 5,680,340
25 September 2026 250 22,561.2000 5,640,300
Total 21-25 September 2026 1,250 28,054,880
Accumulated in the second phase of the program 8,450 179,471,870
Accumulated under the program 46,698 781,826,240
Number of B shares Average purchase price B shares, DKK Transaction value,
B shares, DKK
Accumulated, last announcement (market and the Foundation) 181,792 3,086,785,999
21 September 2026 877 23,350.7298 20,478,590
22 September 2026 877 23,154.4242 20,306,430
23 September 2026 877 22,849.9202 20,039,380
24 September 2026 877 23,602.6226 20,699,500
25 September 2026 877 23,440.1254 20,556,990
Total 21-25 September 2026 4,385 102,080,890
Bought from the Foundation* 615 23,279.5644 14,316,932
Accumulated in the second phase of the program (market and the Foundation) 33,800 745,315,547
Accumulated under the program (market and the Foundation) 186,792 3,203,183,822

*) According to a separate agreement, A.P. Møller og Hustru Chastine Mc-Kinney Møllers Familiefond (the Foundation) participates on a pro rata basis to the shares purchased in the share buy-back program.

With the transactions stated above, the Company owns a total of 46,698 A shares and 246,430 B shares as treasury shares, corresponding to 1.99% of the share capital. Details of each transaction are included as appendix.

Copenhagen, 28 September 2026

Contact persons:
Head of Investor Relations, Martin Dunwoodie, tel. +45 3363 3484
Head of Media Relations, Jesper Lov, tel. +45 6114 1521

Page 1 of 1

Attachments

  • Announcement - Transactions in connection with share buy-back program - week 39 2026
  • Daily transactions in connection with share buy-back program - week 39 2026

MENAFN28092026004107003653ID1111725955



GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date


More Story
Search