IPQS Expands Integration Ecosystem For Fraud Prevention And Digital Risk Intelligence

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Expanded ecosystem connects IPQS fraud intelligence with Shopify, Salesforce, HubSpot, Splunk, CrowdStrike, Stripe, PayPal and other leading enterprise platforms

LAS VEGAS, Sept. 28, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- IPQualityScore (IPQS), a provider of fraud prevention and digital risk intelligence, today announced the expansion of its integration ecosystem, giving organizations more ways to apply risk signals within the systems they use to manage customer acquisition, account access, transactions and security events.

The most recent addition is IPQS's integration with Alloy, an identity and fraud prevention platform for financial institutions and fintechs. The integration makes IPQS IP address, email, phone and device risk signals available within Alloy's decisioning platform, allowing financial institutions to incorporate digital fraud intelligence into onboarding and ongoing monitoring workflows.

IPQS's broader ecosystem connects its fraud and risk intelligence with established platforms across ecommerce, cybersecurity, payments, CRM and marketing automation. Available deployment options include direct integrations, plugins, marketplace applications, partner connections, APIs and workflow automation tools.

“Fraud decisions increasingly span multiple systems, teams and stages of the customer lifecycle,” said Dennis Weiss, CEO of IPQS.“Our integration strategy is designed to make consistent risk intelligence available at the point of decision while allowing each organization to maintain control over its policies, thresholds and customer experience.”

Commerce integrations involving Shopify, WordPress, WooCommerce, Magento, BigCommerce and Square enable businesses to evaluate traffic, registrations, orders and payments for signals associated with bots, automated abuse, account fraud and suspicious transactions. For security operations, IPQS connects with platforms including Splunk, CrowdStrike, IBM QRadar, Google Security Operations, Palo Alto Networks Cortex XSOAR, Fortinet FortiSOAR and Rapid7 to support threat intelligence enrichment, investigation and automated response.

The IPQualityScore app for Zapier extends IPQS capabilities to widely used platforms such as Salesforce, HubSpot, Mailchimp, Stripe, PayPal, Twilio, and Marketo. These Zapier-powered connections allow organizations to incorporate device intelligence, IP address reputation, email verification, phone validation, and transaction risk intelligence into CRM, marketing, payment, and communications workflows.

Additional integrations support financial services, lending, customer acquisition and performance marketing. Connections involving Oscilar, ActiveProspect, AppsFlyer, Everflow and CAKE allow IPQS signals to inform use cases such as onboarding, lead validation, mobile attribution and affiliate fraud detection.

Across these environments, IPQS evaluates signals associated with proxy, VPN and Tor usage, automated activity, compromised identities, high-risk contact information, device manipulation and suspicious behavioral patterns. Organizations can use the resulting intelligence to inform approval, step-up verification, transaction review, manual investigation and other risk-based actions.

Customers can use available integrations and automation tools or connect directly to IPQS APIs for proprietary applications and internal decisioning systems.

For more information about IPQS integrations, plugins and workflow automations, visit .

About IPQS

IPQualityScore (IPQS) provides fraud prevention and digital risk intelligence to more than 3,500 businesses worldwide. Founded in 2011, IPQS analyzes IP addresses, devices, email addresses, phone numbers and behavioral signals to help organizations identify bots, fake accounts, account takeover, payment fraud and online abuse. IPQS supports real-time risk decisions across account creation, authentication, transactions and other digital interactions.

For more information, visit .

Media Contact

Graham Kahr

IPQS

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