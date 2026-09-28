Technology With Style: The KAIYI X7 Hybrid Showcases Electrified Design

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) YIBIN, China, Sept. 28, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Since completing its global premiere in April 2026, the KAIYI X7 Hybrid has successively entered markets in Central Asia, Africa, South America, and the Middle East, becoming an important model for KAIYI Auto in expanding its overseas business and advancing the globalization of the brand. Looking ahead, KAIYI Auto will continue to enrich its global product portfolio and plans to launch the all-new X7 Plus for global markets in 2027.









X7 Hybrid

Digital Light Front Fascia Creates a Distinctive Identity

Designed for global markets, the X7 Hybrid features a digital light front fascia. Sigma-shaped daytime running lights and parametric dot-matrix detailing create a layered lighting signature. Triangular grille lines reference the peaks of the Kunlun Mountains, while lightning-inspired daytime running lights evoke flashes across the mountain sky, giving the front a stronger visual presence. The lighting system also supports intelligent high- and low-beam switching, delayed shutoff and multiple lighting animations, combining practical illumination with a distinctive visual signature.



Wide-Body Proportions Balance Presence and Aerodynamic Performance

From the side, the KAIYI X7 Hybrid measures 4,710 mm long, 1,955 mm wide and 1,715 mm high, with a 2,800 mm wheelbase. Its nature-inspired sporty design and flowing profile guide air rearward, helping suppress vortices and reduce aerodynamic drag. Flush power-retractable door handles preserve the clean body surface and provide a 20 kg ice-breaking capability for dependable operation in low temperatures. The X7 Hybrid also rides on 255/50 R20 tires with 20-inch sport wheels, reinforcing its athletic stance and solid visual presence.



Full-Width Tech Taillights Combine Design and Function

The rear features full-width LED taillights. A broad horizontal light bar integrates with the illuminated rear badge, presenting dynamic lighting animations whenever the vehicle is locked or unlocked. The light bar also provides clear, highly visible brake and turn signals, communicating vehicle movements and helping other road users recognize its status promptly.



Across the front, profile and rear, coordinated lighting, balanced proportions and functional details give the X7 Hybrid a cohesive, distinctive exterior. The all-new X7 Plus will arrive in petrol and hybrid variants, combining a new design language and fresh styling with upgraded intelligent comfort features to offer families worldwide a broader choice of SUVs.

Contact for media enquiries:

Wang Hanlu | Senior Brand Manager

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