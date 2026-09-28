Genius Group Announces 140% Increase In Revenue, $6.4 Million Net Profit From Operating Units, 79% Reduction In Total Net Loss In First Half Of 2026
|●
|140% increase in revenue from continuing operations of $6.2 million, compared to $2.6 million in the first half of 2025. The increase was driven by $2.1 million of Resorts revenue following the acquisitions completed in July 2025 and growth in School revenue to $2.3 million from $0.4 million. Academy revenue was $1.7 million.
|●
|188% increase in gross profit to $3.5 million from $1.2 million, driven by a focus on higher margin education programs with gross margin improving to 56.6% from 47.1%.
|●
|A decrease in operating expenses to $12.1 million, compared to $12.7 million in the first half of 2025. The decrease was primarily driven by a $2.8 million reduction in stock-based compensation together with lower depreciation and amortization and lower foreign exchange losses, and a reduction in underlying general and administrative costs.
|●
|A reversal in operational performance to $6.4 million net profit from operations, compared to $2.8 million net loss from operations in the first half of 2025.
|●
|35% reduction in net loss from treasury and central costs to $10.5 million from $16.2 million in the first half of 2025, after taking into account one-off costs including a $3.1 million charge from the reduction in its Bitcoin Treasury and $1.2 million in non-recurring expenses.
|●
|79% reduction in total net loss to $4.0 million, compared to $19 million in the first half of 2025.
|●
|Basic and diluted loss per share of $(0.06), based on 162.6 million weighted-average shares outstanding, compared to a loss per share of $(0.34) on 53.2 million weighted-average shares in the first half of 2025 on a continuing basis.
|●
|Cash and cash equivalents of $1.9 million as of June 30, 2026, compared to $2.4 million as of December 31, 2025. The decrease reflects $8.2 million used in investing activities: principally a $7.7 million purchase of a senior secured convertible note, convertible at the Company's election into 9.9% equity in the Jewel Bank which was partly offset by $6.7 million generated from operating activities and $1.5 million from financing activities (primarily $11.3 million of share issuance proceeds, net of $8.6 million of debt repayment).
|●
|Total current assets of $10.10 million, compared to $23.9 million as of December 31, 2025 due to the disposal of the Group's digital assets, the proceeds of which were applied to repay the associated Bitcoin-backed loan and the Group's remaining third-party debt.
|●
|Total assets of $131.5 million, compared to $136.9 million as of December 31, 2025, with total liabilities reduced by 37% to $25.5 million from $40.3 million.
|●
|Net assets of $105.97 million as of June 30, 2026, compared to $96.62 million as of December 31, 2025, representing a 10% increase, and resulting in Net Asset Value per Share (NAVPS) of $0.61 per share.
Strategic and Operational Highlights for the First Half of 2026
|●
|Closure or restructuring of loss-making divisions, including the closure of Revealed Films on May 13, 2026, leaving three operating units: Genius School, Genius Academy and Genius Resorts.
|●
|Sale of the remainder of the Company's Bitcoin Treasury and repayment of the Company's third-party debt, reducing total liabilities by 37% to $25.5 million.
|●
|Growth in net assets to $106 million at June 30, 2026 from $96.6 million at December 31, 2025, with net asset value per share adopted as a primary performance measure.
|●
|Launch and scaling of Student AI and Teacher AI, which reached approximately 300,000 users during 2026.
|●
|Completion in February 2026 of the share count exercise under the Asset Purchase Agreement with Entrepreneur Resorts Ltd, with 16.7 million ERL shares converting to GNS shares.
|●
|Buyback of 6,037,851 ordinary shares and cancellation of 20,000,000 ordinary shares in June 2026, equivalent to 16% of the Company's public float.
|●
|Continued progress on the Company's legal actions, including its appeal against the preliminary injunction and its ICC arbitration claim.
Recent Strategic and Operational Highlights
|●
|Launch on July 21, 2026 of Genius OS, the Company's full AI-agent product suite spanning Genius School, Genius Academy, Genius Resorts and Genius City, connecting to over 300 AI models and offered on free, $9 per month and $90 per month subscription tiers.
|●
|Award of a Five-Star Hotel rating to Vision Villa Resort in Bali in July 2026 under Indonesia's Star Hotel Tourism Business Certification Scheme.
|●
|Second round of the Company's Share Loyalty Bonus Program, with a record date of July 31, 2026 and a cash bonus of $0.10 per qualifying share for shares held in book entry through January 30, 2027. Directors, officers and employees do not qualify.
|●
|Launch in August 2026 of the first phase of the $14 million Genius City joint venture at Nuanu Creative City, Bali, comprising Genius Zone, Genius Cafe, Genius Missions and Genius School.
|●
|Opening of the 2026/27 school year at the Nuanu campus with 235 students, approximately 65% year-on-year enrolment growth, with capacity across the Company's Bali campuses expanded to approximately 1,000 students.
|●
|Net assets of $105.97 million and net asset value per share of $0.61 based on 173.4 million issued shares.
|●
|Announcement on August 27, 2026 of a five-year capital plan under the Company's $1.2 billion shelf registration, to be funded through the issuance of a publicly registered Perpetual Preferred Security with an initial offering targeted at $12.5 million. Targets under that capital plan of $800 million in AI treasury assets and $827 million in Bitcoin treasury assets, and $2 billion in total assets by the financial year ending 2031.
|●
|Shareholder authorization for the issuance of preferred shares and for the buyback of up to 20% of the Company's ordinary shares.
|●
|Vacatur, by summary order of the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Second Circuit dated August 31, 2026, of the preliminary injunction entered by the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of New York on March 13, 2025, which had restrained the Company from issuing shares, raising capital and purchasing Bitcoin. The matter has been remanded to the district court for further proceedings.
|●
|Final ICC arbitration award in the Company's favor, entitling the Company to the return of 7,387,374 ordinary shares, monetary damages of $6,595,180 and legal fees and expenses of $1,375,988.53, a total of $7,971,168.53.
Gaurav Dama, CFO of Genius Group, said:“Our priority in the first half was to put the balance sheet on a sound footing. We disposed of the remaining Bitcoin Treasury and repaid third-party debt, which reduced total liabilities by 37% to $25.5 million and lifted net assets 10% to $106 million. At the same time we closed or restructured loss-making divisions and held central costs down. Each operating unit is now expected to fund its own growth, and with the injunction lifted we are able to raise capital on planned terms rather than opportunistically. Net asset value per share remains our reporting focus.”
Other
The audit report on the Company's audited consolidated financial statements for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2025, included in the Company's Annual Report on Form 20-F filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on March 9, 2026, was prepared on a going concern basis. The Company's unaudited condensed consolidated financial statements as of June 30, 2026 have also been prepared on a going concern basis.
About Genius Group
Genius Group (NYSE American: GNS) delivers AI-powered education and acceleration solutions for the future of work. The Group serves 6 million users in over 100 countries through its Genius City model and its online marketplace of AI training, AI tools and AI talent, providing personalized, entrepreneurial AI pathways at individual, enterprise and government level. To learn more, please visit
Investor Notice
Investing in our securities involves a high degree of risk. Before making an investment decision, you should carefully consider the risks, uncertainties and forward-looking statements described in our most recent Annual Report on Form 20-F, as amended for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2025, filed with the SEC on March 9, 2026. If any of these risks were to occur, our business, financial condition or results of operations would likely suffer. In that event, the value of our securities could decline, and you could lose part or all of your investment. The risks and uncertainties we describe are not the only ones facing us. Additional risks not presently known to us or that we currently deem immaterial may also impair our business operations. In addition, our past financial performance may not be a reliable indicator of future performance, and historical trends should not be used to anticipate results in the future. See“Forward-Looking Statements” below.
Forward-Looking Statements
Statements made in this press release include forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. Forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of words such as“may,”“will,”“plan,”“should,”“expect,”“anticipate,”“estimate,”“continue,” or comparable terminology. Such forward-looking statements are inherently subject to certain risks, trends and uncertainties, many of which the Company cannot predict with accuracy and some of which the Company might not even anticipate and involve factors that may cause actual results to differ materially from those projected or suggested. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements and are advised to consider the factors listed above together with the additional factors under the heading“Risk Factors” in the Company's Annual Reports on Form 20-F, as may be supplemented or amended by the Company's Reports of a Foreign Private Issuer on Form 6-K. The Company assumes no obligation to update or supplement forward-looking statements that become untrue because of subsequent events, new information or otherwise.
GENIUS GROUP LIMITED AND ITS SUBSIDIARIES
CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEET
(Expressed In US Dollars)
| As of
June 30, 2026
| As of
December 31, 2025
|(Unaudited)
|(Audited)
|Assets
|Current Assets
|Cash and cash equivalents
|1,883,775
|2,422,988
|Accounts receivable, net
|1,066,049
|1,122,988
|Other receivables
|1,734,079
|1,734,281
|Due from related parties
|3,572,192
|388,129
|Digital assets
|-
|14,901,321
|Inventories
|211,532
|682,575
|Prepaid expenses and other current assets
|1,631,115
|2,613,014
|Total Current Assets
|10,098,742
|23,865,296
|Property and equipment, net
|13,046,614
|12,946,708
|Operating lease right-of-use asset
|2,136,932
|2,315,726
|Investments at fair value
|9,998,751
|1,396,266
|Investments in joint venture
|5,100,000
|5,100,000
|Goodwill
|44,784,037
|44,792,535
|Intangible assets, net
|9,580,637
|9,763,092
|Other receivables
|795,492
|814,457
|Other non-current assets
|35,941,962
|35,941,961
|Total Assets
|131,483,167
|136,936,041
|Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity
|Current Liabilities
|Accounts payable
|6,539,417
|4,253,912
|Accrued expenses and other current liabilities
|2,677,214
|3,564,543
|Deferred revenue
|4,059,913
|3,886,345
|Income tax payable
|50,630
|71,263
|Due to related parties
|1,169,741
|7,009,162
|Operating lease liabilities – current portion
|325,264
|234,169
|Loans payable – current portion
|101,532
|8,577,774
|Short term debt
|25,000
|25,000
|Total Current Liabilities
|14,948,711
|27,622,168
|Due to related parties
|9,239,094
|9,722,569
|Operating lease liabilities – non current portion
|1,939,977
|2,066,167
|Deferred tax liability
|(626,267
|)
|907,500
|Loans payable – non-current portion
|6,784
|-
|Total Liabilities
|25,508,299
|40,318,404
|Commitments and Contingencies Shareholders' Equity:
|Contributed capital
|251,089,794
|238,695,979
|Treasury shares
|(4,346,764
|)
|(4,346,764
|)
|Reserves
|(6,188,838
|)
|(7,131,612
|)
|Accumulated deficit
|(141,681,155
|)
|(137,963,053
|)
|Capital and reserves attributable to owners of Genius Group Ltd
|98,873,037
|89,254,550
|Non controlling interest
|7,101,831
|7,363,087
|Total Shareholders' Equity
|105,974,868
|96,617,637
|Total Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity
|131,483,167
|136,936,041
GENIUS GROUP LIMITED AND ITS SUBSIDIARIES
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS AND COMPREHENSIVE LOSS
(Expressed In US Dollars)
|For the Six months ended
|Jun 30, 2026
|June 30, 2025
|(Unaudited)
|(Unaudited)
|Revenue
|$
|6,199,005
|$
|2,585,564
|Cost of revenue
|(2,690,593
|)
|(1,367,536
|)
|Gross profit
|3,508,412
|1,218,028
|Operating (Expenses) Income
|General and administrative
|(10,539,710
|)
|(10,638,567
|)
|Depreciation and amortization
|(357,282
|)
|(727,573
|)
|Other operating income
|17,214
|418
|Legal expenses
|(1,247,189
|)
|(1,023,496
|)
|Loss from foreign currency transactions
|(22,933
|)
|(272,299
|)
|Total operating expenses
|(12,149,900
|)
|(12,661,517
|)
|Loss from Operations
|(8,641,488
|)
|(11,443,489
|)
|(Expense) Income
|Interest expense, net
|(500,962
|)
|(735,670
|)
|Loss on sale of Digital asset
|(3,138,337
|)
|(5,873,799
|)
|Reversal of impairment loss
|3,179,313
|-
|Other expense
|(8,293
|)
|-
|Other income
|45,828
|3,083
|Total Other Expense
|(422,451
|)
|(6,606,386
|)
|Loss Before Income Tax from continuing operations
|(9,063,939
|)
|(18,049,875
|)
|Income Tax (Expense) / Benefit
|(544
|)
|1,186
|Net Loss from continuing operations
|(9,064,483
|)
|(18,048,689
|)
|Profit/(Loss) from discontinued operations, net of tax
|5,085,125
|(954,852
|)
|Net Loss
|(3,979,358
|)
|(19,003,541
|)
|Other comprehensive income/(loss):
|Foreign currency translation
|942,774
|481,899
|Total Comprehensive Loss
|(3,036,584
|)
|(18,521,642
|)
|Total Comprehensive Loss is attributable to:
|Owners of Genius Group Ltd
|(2,775,328
|)
|(18,492,255
|)
|Non controlling interest
|(261,256
|)
|(29,387
|)
|Total Comprehensive Loss
|(3,036,584
|)
|(18,521,642
|)
|Weighted-average number of shares outstanding, basic and diluted
|162,675,202
|53,195,540
|Basic and diluted loss per share from continuing operations
|(0.06
|)
|(0.34
|)
GENIUS GROUP LIMITED AND ITS SUBSIDIARIES
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS
(Expressed In US Dollars)
|For the Six months Ended
|June 30, 2026
|June 30, 2025
|(Unaudited)
|(Unaudited)
|Cash Flows from Operating Activities
|Net loss
|$
|(3,979,358
|)
|$
|(19,003,541
|)
|Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash used in operating activities:
|Stock-based compensation
|1,010,000
|(405,897
|)
|Depreciation and amortization
|618,126
|1,021,476
|Interest expense
|500,962
|735,670
|Provision for allowance of credit loss
|-
|2,080
|Loss on foreign exchange transactions
|22,933
|272,299
|Loss on sale of Digital asset
|3,138,337
|5,873,799
|Reversal of impairment loss
|(3,179,313
|)
|-
|Gain on dissolution of a subsidiary
|(5,495,192
|)
|-
|Non-cash share issuance
|126,210
|-
|Changes in operating assets and liabilities:
|Accounts receivable
|56,939
|1,243,818
|Other receivable
|19,167
|(73,594
|)
|Prepaid expenses and other current assets
|61,392
|(3,920,266
|)
|Digital assets
|11,762,984
|13,842,727
|Inventories
|471,041
|-
|Accounts payable
|2,285,505
|830,599
|Accrued expenses and other current liabilities
|(887,329
|)
|(445,310
|)
|Deferred revenue
|173,568
|(296,561
|)
|Income tax payable
|(41,828
|)
|(59,611
|)
|Net Cash Provided by (Used in) Operating Activities
|6,664,144
|(382,312
|)
|Cash Flows from Investing Activities
|Internally developed software
|(78,389
|)
|(149,873
|)
|Purchase of property, equipment and intangibles, net
|(429,750
|)
|(4,499
|)
|Investment at fair value
|(7,657,625
|)
|(40,000
|)
|Net Cash Used in Investing Activities
|(8,165,764
|)
|(194,372
|)
|Cash Flows from Financing Activities
|Amount due to/from related party, net
|(832,454
|)
|341,042
|Interest paid
|(372,760
|)
|(735,670
|)
|Proceeds from equity issuances, net
|11,322,745
|7,311,098
|Repayment of borrowings, net
|(8,597,662
|)
|(5,416,255
|)
|Lease payments
|(35,096
|)
|-
|Net Cash Provided by Financing Activities
|1,484,773
|1,500,215
|Effect of Exchange Rate Changes on Cash
|(522,366
|)
|155,515
|Net Increase / (Decrease) in Cash
|(539,213
|)
|1,079,046
|Cash – Beginning of period
|2,422,988
|1,614,933
|Cash – End of period
|1,883,775
|2,693,979
Summary Consolidated Financial Data
| Unaudited Financials Six
Months Ended (USD 000's)
| Audited Financials Year
Ended (USD 000's)
|Summary Income Data:
| June 30,
2026
| June 30,
2025
| December 31,
2025
| December 31,
2024
|Revenue
|6,199
|2,586
|8,102
|6,743
|Cost of revenue
|(2,691
|)
|(1,368
|)
|(4,346
|)
|(3,754
|)
|Gross profit
|3,508
|1,218
|3,756
|2,989
|Other Operating Income
|17
|-
|258
|24
|Operating Expenses
|(12,167
|)
|(12,661
|)
|(26,836
|)
|(20,804
|)
|Operating Loss
|(8,642
|)
|(11,443
|)
|(22,822
|)
|(17,791
|)
|Other income
|3,226
|3
|-
|5,032
|Other Expense
|(3,646
|)
|(6,609
|)
|(25,892
|)
|(6,822
|)
|Net Loss Before Tax
|(9,062
|)
|(18,049
|)
|(48,714
|)
|(19,581
|)
|Tax (Expense)/Benefits
|(1
|)
|1
|(653
|)
|2,252
|Net Loss from continuing operations
|(9,063
|)
|(18,048
|)
|(49,367
|)
|(17,329
|)
|(Loss)/ Profit from discontinued operations, net of tax
|5,085
|(955
|)
|(6,090
|)
|(7,611
|)
|Net loss
|(3,978
|)
|(19,003
|)
|(55,457
|)
|(24,940
|)
|Other Comprehensive Income/(Loss)
|942
|482
|1,151
|(49
|)
|Total Loss
|(3,036
|)
|(18,521
|)
|(54,306
|)
|(24,989
|)
|Net loss per share, basic and diluted from continuing operations
|(0.06
|)
|(0.34
|)
|(0.48
|)
|(0.71
|)
|Weighted-average number of shares outstanding, basic and diluted
|162,675,202
|53,195,540
|101,452,196
|24,153,220
|Unaudited Financials Six Months Ended, (USD 000's)
| Audited Financials
Year Ended (USD 000's)
| June 30,
2026
| December 31,
2025
| December 31,
2024
|Summary Balance Sheet Data:
|Total current assets
|10,099
|23,865
|42,419
|Total non-current assets
|121,385
|113,071
|58,636
|Total Assets
|131,484
|136,936
|101,055
|Total current liabilities
|14,949
|27,622
|11,609
|Total non-current liabilities
|10,560
|12,696
|10,036
|Total Liabilities
|25,509
|40,318
|21,645
|Total Shareholders' Equity
|105,975
|96,618
|79,410
|Total Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity
|131,484
|136,936
|101,055
Operational and Central Results
In addition to our IFRS results, we present our results split between“Operational” and“Central”. Operational comprises the Group's operating businesses - Genius School, Genius Academy and Genius Resorts, together with the entities that support them - and includes all of the Group's revenue and cost of revenue and the operating expenses of those businesses. Central comprises the holding company: group head office and corporate costs, financing costs, and the Group's treasury activities, including its digital asset holdings. Each line of the Operational and Central columns sums to the corresponding line of the consolidated statement of operations, and the Total column agrees to that statement in every period presented.
Summary Financial Data (Operational Metrics)
|June 30, 2026
|June 30, 2025
|Summary Income Data:
|Operational
|Central
|Total
|Operational
|Central
|Total
|Revenue
|6,199
|-
|6,199
|2,586
|-
|2,586
|Cost of revenue
|(2,691
|)
|-
|(2,691
|)
|(1,368
|)
|-
|(1,368
|)
|Gross profit
|3,508
|-
|3,508
|1,218
|-
|1,218
|Other Operating Income
|17
|-
|17
|-
|-
|-
|Operating Expenses
|(4,856
|)
|(7,311
|)
|(12,167
|)
|(2,331
|)
|(10,330
|)
|(12,661
|)
|Operating profit (Loss)
|(1,331
|)
|(7,311
|)
|(8,642
|)
|(1,113
|)
|(10,330
|)
|(11,443
|)
|Other Income
|3,220
|6
|3,226
|3
|-
|3
|Other Expense
|(499
|)
|(3,147
|)
|(3,646
|)
|(735
|)
|(5,874
|)
|(6,609
|)
|Net Income (Loss) Before Tax
|1,390
|(10,452
|)
|(9,062
|)
|(1,845
|)
|(16,204
|)
|(18,049
|)
|Tax Expense
|(1
|)
|-
|(1
|)
|-
|1
|1
|Net Income (Loss) After Tax from continuing operations
|1,389
|(10,452
|)
|(9,063
|)
|(1,845
|)
|(16,203
|)
|(18,048
|)
|(Loss)/ Profit from discontinued operations, net of tax
|5,085
|-
|5,085
|(955
|)
|-
|(955
|)
|Net Income (Loss) After Tax
|6,474
|(10,452
|)
|(3,978
|)
|(2,800
|)
|(16,203
|)
|(19,003
|)
|Other Comprehensive Income/(loss)
|942
|-
|942
|482
|-
|482
|Total Income (Loss)
|7,416
|(10,452
|)
|(3,036
|)
|(2,318
|)
|(16,203
|)
|(18,521
|)
Non-IFRS Financial Measure
We have included Adjusted EBITDA because it is a key measure used by our management and board of directors to understand and evaluate our core operating performance and trends, to prepare and approve our annual budget and to develop short- and long-term operational plans. In particular, the exclusion of certain expenses in calculating Adjusted EBITDA can provide a useful measure for period-to-period comparisons of our core business.
We calculate Adjusted EBITDA from continuing operations as net loss from continuing operations, plus income tax expense or benefit, net interest expense, depreciation and amortization, non-recurring legal expenses, impairment charges and reversals of impairment, revaluation adjustments, the loss on disposal of Bitcoin, share-based compensation expense, bad debt provisions and write-offs. Adjusted EBITDA for the financial years ended December 31, 2025 and December 31, 2024 has been recalculated on the same continuing-operations basis and therefore differs from the amounts previously reported. The difference arises solely from the change in presentation, under which the results of divisions now reported within discontinued operations are excluded from Adjusted EBITDA in all periods presented; the amounts previously reported in the Company's Annual Report on Form 20-F were calculated on a total-operations basis and are therefore not directly comparable.
Derived from Financial Statements
| Genius Group Unaudited Financials
Six Months Ended (USD 000's)
| Group Audited Financials
Year Ended (USD 000's)
| June 30,
2026
| June 30,
2025
| December 31,
2025
| December 31,
2024
|Net Loss from continuing operations
|(9,063
|)
|(18,048
|)
|(49,367
|)
|(17,329
|)
|Tax Benefits
|1
|(1
|)
|653
|(2,252
|)
|Interest Expense, net
|501
|736
|3,391
|1,146
|Depreciation and Amortization
|618
|1,021
|2,332
|2,059
|Legal expense (non-recurring)
|1,247
|1,023
|3,407
|2,579
|Addition/ (Reversal) of Impairment
|(3,179
|)
|-
|16,372
|7,647
|Revaluation adjustment
|-
|-
|3,641
|(3,714
|)
|Loss on disposal of bitcoin
|3,138
|5,874
|5,805
|-
|Stock Based Compensation
|1,010
|3,860
|7,574
|4,218
|Bad Debt Provision
|-
|2
|(267
|)
|(575
|)
|Write off
|2
|-
|-
|-
|Adjusted EBITDA from continuing operations
|(5,725
|)
|(5,533
|)
|(6,459
|)
|(6,221
|)
Adjusted EBITDA (Operational Metrics)
|June 30, 2026
|June 30, 2025
|Operational
|Central
|Total
|Operational
|Central
|Total
|Net Income (Loss) from continuing operations
|1,389
|(10,452
|)
|(9,063
|)
|(1,845
|)
|(16,203
|)
|(18,048
|)
|Tax Expense
|1
|-
|1
|-
|(1
|)
|(1
|)
|Interest Expense, net
|373
|128
|501
|736
|-
|736
|Depreciation and Amortization
|618
|-
|618
|1,019
|2
|1,021
|Reversal of impairment (due from related parties)
|(3,179
|)
|-
|(3,179
|)
|-
|-
|-
|Loss on Disposal of Bitcoin
|-
|3,138
|3,138
|-
|5,874
|5,874
|One off expenses (non-recurring)
|-
|1,247
|1,247
|-
|1,023
|1,023
|Stock Based Compensation
|-
|1,010
|1,010
|-
|3,860
|3,860
|Write off
|-
|2
|2
|-
|-
|-
|Bad Debt Provision
|-
|-
|-
|2
|-
|2
|Adjusted EBITDA, from continuing operations
|(798
|)
|(4,927
|)
|(5,725
|)
|(88
|)
|(5,445
|)
|(5,533
|)
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