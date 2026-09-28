Aemetis Receives $22.4 Million From Sale Of Section 45Z Clean Fuel Production Tax Credits

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) CUPERTINO, Calif., Sept. 28, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aemetis, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMTX), a diversified renewable natural gas and biofuels company, today announced that it has received $22.4 million from the sale of Section 45Z Clean Fuel Production Tax Credits.

The Section 45Z tax credits were generated from ethanol and renewable natural gas (RNG) production in 2026 and represent a tax credit value of approximately $0.33 per gallon of ethanol and $62 per MMBtu of RNG, before sale discounts and transaction costs. The tax credit value is based on the recent update to the 45ZCF-GREET model that was issued by the U.S. Department of Energy (DOE) on September 8, 2026.

“Aemetis continues to benefit from Section 45Z Clean Fuel Production Tax Credits as a recurring source of cash flow, executing on our monetization strategy,” said Eric McAfee, Chairman and CEO of Aemetis.“With recent updates this month to the Section 45Z calculation and expected expansion of production volumes and energy efficiency projects, the ongoing value of Section 45Z credits to Aemetis is expected to continue to grow significantly.”

The new September 8 version of the 45ZCF-GREET model includes updated pathways for RNG produced from dairy manure anaerobic digestion as required by the One Big Beautiful Bill Act. It also now allows ethanol producers to account for low-carbon corn feedstock that is grown with regenerative agricultural practices. Aemetis expects to increase the value per gallon of its ethanol Section 45Z credit once the use of low-carbon corn is fully documented.

“We appreciate the work by Treasury, the IRS, DOE, and USDA to release the update to the 45ZCF-GREET calculations in compliance with the July 2025 One Big Beautiful Bill Act,” added McAfee.“These supportive biofuels and agriculture policies share the monetary benefits of 45Z with farmers and dairies. We also urge Treasury and DOE to continue supporting Section 45Z by allowing the qualification of all emissions captured from expanding dairy and farm operations.”

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About Aemetis

Headquartered in Cupertino, California, Aemetis is a diversified renewable natural gas and biofuels company focused on the development and operation of innovative technologies that lower energy costs and reduce emissions. Founded in 2006, Aemetis is operating and expanding a California biogas digester network and pipeline system to convert dairy waste gas into Renewable Natural Gas. Aemetis owns and operates a 65 million gallon per year ethanol production facility in California's Central Valley near Modesto that supplies about 80 dairies with animal feed. Aemetis owns and operates an 80 million gallon per year production facility on the East Coast of India producing high-quality biodiesel and refined glycerin. To utilize the byproducts from ethanol production, Aemetis is developing a sustainable aviation fuel plant and a CO2 sequestration project in California. For additional information about Aemetis, please visit .

Safe Harbor Statement

This news release contains forward-looking statements, including statements regarding assumptions, projections, expectations, targets, intentions or beliefs about future events or other statements that are not historical facts. Forward-looking statements include, without limitation, projections of financial results; statements related to the development, engineering, financing, construction and operation of the Aemetis biodiesel and other biofuel facilities; our ability to promote, develop, finance, and construct facilities to produce biodiesel, renewable fuels, and biochemicals; and statements about future market prices and results of government actions. Words or phrases such as“anticipates,”“may,”“will,”“should,”“believes,”“estimates,”“expects,”“intends,”“plans,”“predicts,”“projects,”“showing signs,”“targets,”“view,”“will likely result,”“will continue” or similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are based on current assumptions and predictions and are subject to numerous risks and uncertainties. Actual results or events could differ materially from those set forth or implied by such forward-looking statements and related assumptions due to certain factors, including, without limitation, competition in the ethanol, biodiesel and other industries in which we operate, commodity market risks including those that may result from current weather conditions, financial market risks, customer adoption, counter-party risks, risks associated with changes to federal policy or regulation, and other risks detailed in our reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including our Annual Reports on Form 10-K, and in our other filings with the SEC. We are not obligated, and do not intend, to update any of these forward-looking statements at any time unless an update is required by applicable securities laws.