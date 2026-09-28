Traction Uranium Commences Drilling At The Aurora Uranium Project

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Program to test shallow conductive targets, several with nearby radiometric anomalies interpreted to reflect uranium-bearing sources

CALGARY, Alberta, Sept. 28, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Traction Uranium Corp. (CSE: TRAC) (OTC: TRCTF) (FRA: Z1K) (the“ Company” or“ Traction”) is pleased to announce that diamond drilling has commenced at the Aurora Uranium Project (“Aurora” or the“Project”) in Saskatchewan's Athabasca Basin region. The program is planned to comprise approximately 800 metres in four to six holes, testing shallow conductive targets selected using recent airborne geophysical surveys. Cosa Resources Corp. (“Cosa”), the owner and operator of Aurora, is conducting the program with full funding from Traction. Under the option agreement dated February 10, 2026, Traction may earn up to an 80% interest in the Project by funding $9.15 million in exploration expenditures and completing the required cash and share payments.

The program will primarily test conductive anomalies identified by Cosa's 2024 airborne VTEM electromagnetic survey. Target selection also draws on gravity and magnetic data and the property-wide high-resolution magnetic and radiometric survey completed in July 2026. Three of the four target areas have associated radiometric anomalies interpreted to reflect uranium-bearing sources, located down-ice of the conductive targets. At target A1 in southwestern Aurora, drilling will test a northeast-trending conductive response adjacent to a uranium-source radiometric anomaly, where no Athabasca sandstone cover is expected. Target A2, in the northern part of the Project, comprises a conductive response coincident with several interpreted magnetic lineaments. Approximately 30 metres of sandstone is present in this area, with several radiometric anomalies located down-ice. Targets A4 and A5 comprise curved conductive trends adjacent to lineaments interpreted from magnetic and/or Z-Tipper Electromagnetic data. Both lie just inside the mapped edge of the Athabasca Basin and up-ice of uranium-source radiometric anomalies. Ground follow-up of selected radiometric anomalies is also planned to assess their sources and support further target prioritization.

"This is the first drilling at Aurora in more than four decades, and it's being carried out by a Cosa team with a strong discovery track record in the Athabasca Basin," said Jared Suchan, Chief Executive Officer of Traction. "We're testing shallow conductive targets, several with nearby interpreted uranium-source radiometric anomalies, and we look forward to updating shareholders as results come in."









Figure 1. The Aurora Project drill target areas.

Qualified Person

Jared Suchan, Ph.D., P.Geo., CEO and Director of the Company, and a Qualified Person within the meaning of National Instrument 43-101 – Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects, has reviewed and approved the scientific and technical contents of this news release.



For a discussion of the Company's QA/QC and data verification processes and procedures, please see its most recently-filed technical report, a copy of which may be obtained under the Company's profile at



About Traction Uranium Corp.

Traction is in the business of mineral exploration and the development of discovery prospects in Canada, including its uranium project in the world-renowned Athabasca Region. We invite you to find out more about our exploration-stage activities across Canada's Western region at



About Cosa Resources Corp.

Cosa Resources is a Canadian uranium exploration company operating in northern Saskatchewan. Its portfolio comprises roughly 237,000 ha across multiple 100% owned and Cosa-operated Joint Venture projects in the Athabasca Basin region, all of which are underexplored, and the majority reside within or adjacent to established uranium corridors.



Cosa's award-winning management team has a long track record of success in Saskatchewan. In 2022, members of the Cosa team were awarded the AME Colin Spence Award for their previous involvement in discovering IsoEnergy's Hurricane deposit. In addition to Hurricane, Cosa personnel led teams or had integral roles in the discovery of Denison's Gryphon deposit and held key roles in the founding of both NexGen and IsoEnergy.

On Behalf of The Board of Directors

Jared Suchan

CEO and Director

(604) 425-2271

...

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements contained in this news release constitute forward-looking information. These statements relate to future events or future performance. The use of any of the words "could", "intend", "expect", "believe", "will", "planned", "projected", "estimated" and similar expressions and statements relating to matters that are not historical facts are intended to identify forward-looking information and are based on the Company's current belief or assumptions as to the outcome and timing of such future events. Forward-looking information in this news release includes, but is not limited to, statements regarding the planned scope, size and timing of the drill program at the Aurora Project, including the anticipated number of holes and metres; the targets to be tested and the interpretation of geophysical and radiometric data; planned ground follow-up of radiometric anomalies; the Company's ability to earn an interest in the Aurora Project under the option agreement; and the Company's near and longer term exploration plans.

In making the forward-looking statements in this news release, the Company has applied several material assumptions, including that drilling equipment, personnel and supplies will be available as required; that weather, site access and ground conditions will permit the program to proceed as planned; that Cosa will conduct the program as operator in accordance with the option agreement; that all necessary permits and approvals will be maintained; and that the Company will have sufficient funding to complete the program and meet its obligations under the option agreement. Although such statements are based on reasonable assumptions of the Company's management, there can be no assurance that any conclusions or forecasts will prove to be accurate.

Forward-looking information involves known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking information. Such factors include: the risk that the Company does not exercise the option or acquire any interest in the Aurora Project; the risk that drilling does not intersect uranium mineralization or that geophysical, conductive or radiometric anomalies are not caused by uranium-bearing sources; the Company's reliance on Cosa as owner and operator of the Project; weather, seasonal and site access conditions; risks inherent in the exploration and development of mineral projects, including risks relating to changes in project parameters as plans continue to be redefined and the risk that exploration and development activities will cost more than the amount budgeted for such activities by the Company; access and supply risks; operational risks; regulatory risks, including risks relating to the acquisition of the necessary licenses and permits; fluctuations in uranium prices; and financing, capitalization and liquidity risks. The forward-looking information contained in this news release is made as of the date hereof, and the Company is not obligated to update or revise any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by applicable securities laws. Because of the risks, uncertainties and assumptions contained herein, investors should not place undue reliance on forward-looking information. The foregoing statements expressly qualify any forward-looking information contained herein.

The CSE has neither approved nor disapproved the information contained herein.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at