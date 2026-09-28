Reconafrica Resumes Operations At Kavango West 1X Ahead Of Horizontal Flow Test And Provides Updates On KW1X Flow Test Samples, Angola Soil Sampling And Gabon Seismic Reprocessing

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) CALGARY, Alberta, Sept. 28, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reconnaissance Energy Africa Ltd. (the“Company”,“ReconAfrica”) (TSXV: RECO) (OTCQX: RECAF) (Frankfurt: 0XD) (NSX: REC), is pleased to provide an update on the Company's portfolio of assets, including flow test sample results and flow testing operations on the Kavango West 1X Sidetrack (“KW1X”) discovery well in Namibia. Additionally, ReconAfrica announces encouraging results from the soil sampling program conducted in Angola during the second quarter and continued progress of the seismic reprocessing program at Ngulu, offshore Gabon.

Highlights



Thermogenic gas with a liquid-capable system identified: Flow test samples from the KW1X vertical test indicate thermogenic gas with maturity ranging from late oil to early gas.

KW1X operations resumed: The Jarvie-1 rig has returned to work.

Horizontal drilling as early as October: All regulatory amendments have been submitted. Subject to approval, drilling of the horizontal wellbore could begin in October, with flow testing to immediately follow.

Angola petroleum system: Soil analysis on the MOU acreage suggests an active petroleum system similar to the plays on PEL 73 in Namibia. Gabon reprocessing on track: 3D seismic reprocessing at Ngulu is expected to be complete by year-end, concurrently a resource report will be conducted.



KW1X IsoTube Test Results

Flow test samples from the Huttenberg and Elandshoek formations in the KW1X well indicate that the natural gas collected in the samples are thermogenic with liquid potential and have maturities ranging from late oil to early gas. The upcoming horizontal test is intended to establish sustained flow rates from which additional samples will be obtained to determine liquid composition and to measure liquid yields from the gas stream.

KW1X Operations Update

In Namibia, a horizontal well will be drilled at KW1X in accordance with the continuing exploration of the Damara Fold Belt. The objectives of this horizontal well flow test are to determine deliverability of the well bore, the liquid yield from the gas stream and formation pressure response.

Required equipment has been procured and is on site or in transit. Rig maintenance is complete, and all permits have been filed with appropriate regulatory bodies for ongoing operations. The Jarvie-1 rig resumed operations and work in the vertical well bore has begun with the removal of the casing, followed by the setting of the whipstock at approximately 2,500 metres before commencement of the horizontal drilling.

Pending approvals and equipment arrival, horizontal drilling will take place in October and is scheduled to take approximately one month. The current design targets a horizontal wellbore of up to 1,000 metres to optimally intersect natural fractures across the Kavango structure. The well will be completed“open hole”, without casing or cement, to maximize flow rate from the fractures and identified porosity zones. Flow testing will occur immediately following the well completion and will be tested prior to acid wash.

Angola

Preliminary results from the soil sampling program conducted on the MOU acreage in Angola during May and June suggests there is a working petroleum system that is thermogenic with liquid content potential, similar to the Namibian side of the play. Micro seeps at surface suggest vertical migration from deep hydrocarbon accumulations. The next phase of operations will be to shoot a 2D seismic program, possibly in 2027, to outline the structural trend of the Damara Fold Belt.

Gabon

The 3D seismic reprocessing program is utilizing the most current state-of-the art reprocessing technology. This includes Full Waveform Inversion to help illuminate oil bearing reservoirs within the Loba field and the vast salt related exploration inventory on the concession. The reprocessing project is expected to be completed before year end, concurrently a resource report will be commissioned and appraisal well locations to the Loba oil discovery will be selected. Well planning has commenced for an anticipated spud.

Brian Reinsborough, President and CEO, commented:“We are excited to be moving forward with the open hole horizontal flow test at KW1X following successfully identifying the zone of interest in the upper Huttenberg formation. Measuring a flow rate and determining liquids content at KW1X are essential for moving towards a Final Investment Decision at the Kavango discovery and will provide valuable knowledge on the potential of 22 structures already mapped on our exploration license in Namibia. We look forward to working with our partners to progress this exciting play opening discovery.”

About ReconAfrica

ReconAfrica is a Canadian oil and gas company engaged in the exploration of the Damara Fold Belt and Kavango Rift Basin in the Kalahari Desert of northeastern Namibia, southeastern Angola and northwestern Botswana, where the Company holds petroleum licences and access to ~13 million contiguous acres. The Company also operates the Ngulu block in the shallow waters offshore central Gabon covering 1,214 Km2 (equivalent to 54 Gulf of Mexico blocks) which is strategically located near producing oil fields and infrastructure. The Ngulu block includes the Loba oil field discovery and a large inventory of high impact prospects in the pre-salt and post-salt plays. In all aspects of its operations, ReconAfrica is committed to minimal disturbance of habitat in line with international standards and implementing environmental and social best practices in its project areas.

For further information contact:

Brian Reinsborough, President & Chief Executive Officer

Mark Friesen, Vice President, Investor Relations & Capital Markets

IR Inquiries Email: ...

Media Inquiries Email: ...

Tel: +1-877-631-1160

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements:

Certain statements contained in this press release constitute forward-looking information under applicable Canadian, United States and other applicable securities laws, rules and regulations, including, without limitation, statements with respect to progress of the KW1X well test, well results including any shows and/or indications of hydrocarbons, timing of well tests, duration and completion of the horizontal well test, the ability to source adequately materials needed for the well test in a timely manner, results from production testing, net pay and net reservoir calculations, extent of natural fractures, success case scenarios, side track operations, if any, well capability, composition of hydrocarbons, timing and results of compositional analysis, the extent of horizontal lateral drilling, timing of permits, further appraisal activities, efficiency and economics and the Company's commitment to minimal disturbance of habitat, in line with best international standards and its implementation of environmental and social best practices in its project areas. These statements relate to future events or future performance. The use of any of the words "could", "intend", "expect", "believe", "will", "projected", "estimated" and similar expressions and statements relating to matters that are not historical facts are intended to identify forward-looking information and are based on ReconAfrica's current belief or assumptions as to the outcome and timing of such future events. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate, as the Company's actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in these forward-looking statements as a result of the factors discussed in the "Risk Factors" section in the Company's annual information form (“AIF”) dated April 14, 2026, for the financial period ended December 31, 2025, available under the Company's profile at . Actual future results may differ materially. Various assumptions or factors are typically applied in drawing conclusions or making the forecasts or projections set out in forward-looking information. Those assumptions and factors are based on information currently available to ReconAfrica. The forward-looking information contained in this release is made as of the date hereof and ReconAfrica undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by applicable securities laws. Because of the risks, uncertainties and assumptions contained herein, investors should not place undue reliance on forward-looking information. The foregoing statements expressly qualify any forward-looking information contained herein.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.