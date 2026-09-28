Icmercury Selected For In-Orbit Validation Mission Aboard Pocketqube Satellite On Spacex Transporter-18

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) MIAMI, FL, Sept. 28, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Interstellar Communication Holdings Inc. (icMercury) today announced an upcoming satellite mission scheduled to launch aboard SpaceX's Transporter-18 rideshare mission on October 1, 2026. The flight will provide an opportunity to further validate and refine the icMercury platform in an operational orbital environment.

As Software Payload Partner, icMercury will contribute an experimental onboard software payload and application-layer interface designed for in-orbit execution and validation under operator supervision. Through its participation in HADES-L, an amateur radio PocketQube satellite operated and controlled by AMSAT-EA and open to the amateur radio community, icMercury will further evaluate how its platform can support software, communications, and user interaction within an operational satellite environment.

The icMercury software payload will support capabilities including interaction with onboard software and the broadcasting of messages to the amateur radio community, alongside access to mission data and telemetry. The mission will support continued development of technologies that enable users to configure experiments, interact with onboard software, and access mission data across different satellite environments.

HADES-L will also carry a scientific materials experiment by Lofith Composites to evaluate composite materials under space conditions.

The mission brings together an international team of organizations spanning satellite platform development, mission integration, launch services, orbital operations, amateur radio communications, and educational research. Hydra Space serves as satellite platform provider and mission integrator, while UARX provides launch services support. The mission is scheduled to launch through SpaceX's Transporter-18 rideshare program.

This flight builds upon previous in-orbit software testing efforts, including the HADES-ICM mission. Through successive flight opportunities, icMercury continues to evaluate and enhance its platform capabilities across multiple operational environments.

The company views this mission as an important step in validating the role of software-defined capabilities within a broader satellite ecosystem. By operating alongside satellite infrastructure and mission systems, the icMercury platform is designed to support future applications in research, education, commercial services, and networked space operations.

Building on earlier demonstrations, icMercury continues to advance a platform approach to space technology-connecting satellite infrastructure, mission operations, and user-facing applications through a common operational framework. The company believes that future space services will increasingly depend on the seamless integration of hardware, software, and data systems operating across multiple orbital environments.

The Transporter-18 mission represents another milestone in that development, providing a real-world environment for testing, validation, and future expansion of the icMercury platform.

About Interstellar Communication Holdings, Inc.

Interstellar Communication Holdings, Inc. is a Florida-based holding company that connects and consolidates space-related companies, enabling entrepreneurs and investors to tap into the potential of the emerging space economy. Through its operating platform, icMercury, the Company develops and operates integrated space-related activities spanning satellite services, software platforms, cultural programs, and industry collaborations. (icmercury.com )

About icMercury

icMercury is the operating platform of Interstellar Communication Holdings, Inc., designed to make space participation more accessible, engaging, and connected. Through PocketQube satellite missions, digital communities, cultural programs, and industry collaborations, icMercury provides users and organizations with opportunities to participate in space-related activities and connect with the emerging space economy. (icmercury.com )

About AMSAT-EA

AMSAT-EA is a Spanish organization dedicated to amateur radio satellite activities. It develops and operates amateur radio satellites and provides services and technical information to the amateur radio community. HADES-L is one of its current satellite projects and is planned for launch on SpaceX's Transporter-18 mission. (amsat-ea.org )

About Hydra Space

Hydra Space is an engineering company based in Madrid, Spain, with capabilities spanning the space and communications value chain. The company develops satellite and communications technologies and provides solutions for critical communications, research, and space-based innovation. (hydra-space.com )

About UARX Space

UARX Space is an in-space logistics company providing rideshare and dedicated launch services for small satellites, from low Earth orbit to the Moon and beyond. Its OSSIE orbital transfer vehicle is designed to transport and deploy small satellites, including PocketQubes and CubeSats, to their required orbital destinations. (uarx.com )

About LOFITH Composites

LOFITH Composites specializes in the formulation and manufacture of long-fibre thermoplastic composites, including long-fibre reinforced pellets and unidirectional tapes. Its materials are designed for high-performance applications including aerospace and automotive, with an emphasis on mechanical performance, lightweight construction, and recyclability. (lofithcomposites.com )

About SpaceX

SpaceX develops and operates launch vehicles and spacecraft and provides commercial launch services. Its Smallsat Rideshare Program provides regularly scheduled rideshare opportunities for small satellites and other payloads aboard Falcon 9 missions. (spacex.com )

Disclaimer

Statements in this press release about future expectations, plans, and prospects, as well as other non-historical matters, may constitute "forward-looking statements." These can be identified by words like "anticipate," "believe," "expect," "plan," "predict," and similar terms. While Interstellar Communication Holdings believes these expectations are reasonable, they cannot be guaranteed, and actual results may differ due to various factors, including market conditions. Such statements reflect Interstellar Communication Holdings' current plans and beliefs as of the date made. Investors should not place undue reliance on them. Interstellar Communication Holdings is not obligated to update any forward-looking statements unless required by law.

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