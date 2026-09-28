FTI Consulting Expands Italy Restructuring And Turnaround Capabilities With Senior Appointments

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Jacopo Barontini and Fulvio Taglialatela Strengthen Support for Italian Companies and Creditors Facing Complex Restructuring, Turnaround and Cross-Border Challenges

MILAN, Sept. 28, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE: FCN) today announced the appointment of Jacopo Barontini as a Senior Managing Director and Head of Turnaround & Restructuring in Italy, joined by Fulvio Taglialatela as a Managing Director, both in the firm's Corporate Finance segment in Milan. They will support companies and creditors through complex domestic and cross-border restructuring and turnaround situations.

“Businesses and capital providers in Italy face growing financial and operational pressures due to higher costs, subdued growth and continued economic uncertainty,” said Emanuele Grasso, Italy Leader and Head of Italy Corporate Finance at FTI Consulting.“Jacopo and Fulvio bring deep experience advising clients through critical situations and developing solutions that preserve value. Their arrival reflects our ongoing investment in our capabilities and significantly strengthens our ability to support the restructuring needs of businesses and creditors, from stabilising operations and liquidity to negotiating capital structures and delivering sustainable turnarounds.”

Mr. Barontini brings more than 30 years of experience in restructuring, corporate finance, distressed M&A and special situations, with a focus on financial restructurings, performance improvement and turnaround management. He has advised companies, creditors and investors on domestic and cross-border, in-court and out-of-court matters across a broad range of industries. Mr. Barontini is also a qualified Italian chartered accountant.

Prior to joining FTI Consulting, Mr. Barontini was Head of Financial Restructuring and Co-Head of Financial & Operational Restructuring in Italy at Alvarez & Marsal. He was previously a Partner at Deloitte.

Mr. Taglialatela has more than 20 years of experience in financial restructuring, turnaround and debt restructuring advisory for clients in the real estate, hospitality, consumer products, automotive and energy sectors. He has advised companies, creditors and investors on restructuring transactions, business reviews, debt advisory matters and turnaround situations. Mr. Taglialatela is also a qualified Italian chartered accountant and auditor. Before joining FTI Consulting, Mr. Taglialatela was a Senior Director at Alvarez & Marsal. He previously worked at Deloitte and PwC.

Diederick van der Plas, EMEA Co-Chair and EMEA Head of the Corporate Finance segment at FTI Consulting, added,“Jacopo and Fulvio are well established in Italy's restructuring market, with strong relationships across the country's business and financial community. Their arrival strengthens our ability to take on larger and more complex mandates in Italy, as well as cross-border engagements when clients' needs extend beyond the domestic market. We look forward to building on these appointments to establish FTI Consulting as a leading restructuring adviser in Italy, giving clients access to the full strength of our global practice.”

Commenting on his appointment, Jacopo Barontini said,“FTI Consulting's independence, collaborative culture and dedicated global restructuring and distress-related capabilities were key to my decision to join. I look forward to building the team in Italy with Fulvio and colleagues who share my commitment to helping clients achieve the best possible outcomes in stressed and distressed situations.”

Mr. Taglialatela added,“Companies facing financial distress need practical advice, decisive action and solutions that deliver tangible results. That approach has guided my work throughout my career. FTI Consulting's global restructuring capabilities provide a strong platform to apply that approach, and I am excited to work with Jacopo to grow the practice in Italy.”

The appointments of Mr. Barontini and Mr. Taglialatela follow the recent addition of Dr. Riccardo Siliprandi in the Milan office to lead FTI Consulting's Energy practice in Italy.

FTI Consulting's Restructuring team in Italy works with companies, boards, investors, lenders and other stakeholders facing financial or operational pressure. It helps clients improve performance and cash flow, assess the state of a business, manage insolvency proceedings and execute turnaround plans.

About FTI Consulting

FTI Consulting, Inc. is a leading global expert firm for organisations facing crisis and transformation, with more than 8,100 employees located in 32 countries and territories as of June 30, 2026. In certain jurisdictions, FTI Consulting's services are provided through distinct legal entities that are separately capitalised and independently managed. The Company generated $3.8 billion in revenues during fiscal year 2025. More information can be found at .

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