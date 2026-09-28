Guideai Health Corp. And Vrad Renew Data Exclusivity Agreement To Develop AI Models For The Detection And Characterization Of Multiple Vascular Diseases

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Company holds exclusive access to imaging data from 2,100+ U.S. hospitals through its ongoing data partnership with vRad, the largest teleradiology provider in the United States

BOSTON, Sept. 28, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GuideAI Health Corp. (Cboe CA: GDAI) (FSE: ZN0) (" GuideAI " or the " Company ") is pleased to announce the renewal of its data exclusivity agreement with vRad (Virtual Radiologic), which aims to develop artificial intelligence models for the detection and characterization of multiple vascular diseases. The renewed collaboration provides GuideAI with exclusive access to imaging data from more than 2,100 hospitals across the United States, which the Company believes to be one of the largest and most diverse real-world imaging datasets of its kind.

Under the renewed partnership, GuideAI retains exclusive rights to develop AI models using de-identified imaging data generated across vRad's national network of more than 2,100 hospitals and healthcare facilities. GuideAI's technology is currently deployed within the workflow of vRad's approximately 500 radiologists, where it supports the identification of vascular disease at the point of care.

The scale and diversity of vRad's dataset provide GuideAI with a durable foundation on which to train and validate its algorithms. Building on its work in peripheral arterial disease, the Company intends to expand its platform to the detection and characterization of multiple vascular diseases, with the goal of surfacing disease earlier and supporting more precise, more comprehensive treatment decisions for patients nationwide.

GuideAI Health CEO, Raj Shah, commented,“Renewing our exclusive data collaboration with vRad is a defining moment for GuideAI. Access to imaging data from more than 2,100 hospitals, combined with the trust of the 500 radiologists who already have access to our technology in their daily workflow, gives us an exceptional foundation to build clinically meaningful AI, furthering our aim of helping clinicians catch disease earlier and improve outcomes for patients."

About GuideAI Health Corp.

GuideAI Health Corp. is a healthcare technology company using artificial intelligence to enable the early detection of vascular disease and support more precise treatment decisions. Its platform analyzes routine CT scans to identify peripheral vascular disease. By surfacing disease earlier, GuideAI aims to improve patient outcomes while helping hospitals and radiology groups deliver more comprehensive vascular care.

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On Behalf of the Board of Directors:

Raj Shah

CEO

Contact:

Phone: (416) 309-3583

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Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains certain "forward-looking statements" and "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities laws (collectively, "forward-looking information"). Forward-looking information in this news release includes, but is not limited to, statements regarding: the continuation and anticipated benefits of the Company's renewed data exclusivity agreement and collaboration with vRad; the Company's continued exclusive access to, and ability to use, de-identified imaging data generated across vRad's network; the scope, scale, diversity and anticipated value of that dataset; the continued deployment and use of GuideAI's technology within vRad's radiology workflow; the Company's ability to train, develop, validate and commercialize artificial intelligence models for the detection and characterization of vascular diseases; the expansion of the Company's platform beyond peripheral arterial disease; the potential for the Company's technology to identify disease earlier, support more precise and comprehensive treatment decisions and improve patient outcomes; and the Company's business plans, objectives and future activities. Forward-looking information is often, but not always, identified by words or phrases such as "anticipates", "believes", "expects", "intends", "plans", "aims", "goal", "may", "will", "would", "could", "should", "potential", "continue" and similar expressions.

Forward-looking information is based on management's estimates, assumptions and expectations as of the date of this news release, including assumptions regarding: the continued validity and enforceability of, and performance by the parties under, the renewed agreement; the Company's continued ability to access and lawfully use sufficient quantities of de-identified imaging data; the quality, completeness, diversity and representativeness of the available data; the continued availability, performance and integration of the Company's technology within vRad's workflow; the Company's ability to retain qualified personnel, secure required financing and other resources, protect its intellectual property and data rights, and complete development, testing and validation activities; and the receipt of any required regulatory, clinical, commercial or third-party approvals. Although the Company considers these assumptions reasonable, they may prove to be incorrect.

Forward-looking information is subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results, performance or achievements to differ materially from those expressed or implied, including risks relating to: the termination, non-renewal, amendment, breach or unenforceability of the renewed agreement; interruptions, restrictions or loss of access to imaging data or the vRad network; limitations in the quantity, quality, completeness, diversity or representativeness of available data; privacy, data protection, cybersecurity, data de-identification, consent and regulatory compliance; the accuracy, reliability, generalizability, validation and clinical utility of artificial intelligence models; development delays, technical failures, integration challenges and the inability to achieve expected performance or commercial objectives; changes in laws, regulations, standards of care or regulatory requirements applicable to artificial intelligence, medical devices, healthcare or data use; failure to obtain or maintain required approvals; intellectual property disputes and the inability to protect proprietary rights; competition and technological change; dependence on key personnel, collaborators, service providers and third parties; the availability of capital and other resources; and the possibility that the anticipated clinical, operational or commercial benefits of the collaboration and the Company's technology will not be realized. Additional risks are described in the Company's public disclosure documents available under its profile on SEDAR+ at Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking information. The Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by applicable law.