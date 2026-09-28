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Israelis Rally Against Netanyahu Over Reported Oct. Seven Warnings
(MENAFN) Hundreds of Israelis gathered in central Tel Aviv on Sunday to protest Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu following reports that he had been alerted to a possible Hamas attack before the Oct. 7, 2023 assault.
Demonstrators assembled at Habima Square, accusing Netanyahu of failing to respond to the warnings. Some participants challenged his denials with chants of: “Everyone is lying, and you alone are telling the truth.”
In a joint statement, families of people killed or captured during the attack accused Israel’s political leadership of attempting to conceal its responsibility for the events.
Einav Zangauker, whose son Matan was previously held hostage, addressed the gathering and criticized Netanyahu over his repeated claims that he had no prior knowledge.
“Warning after warning, but every time we hear the same answer: ‘I didn’t know,’” she said.
Turning directly to the prime minister, she added: “Everyone is lying, and only you are telling the truth?”
The protest followed reports alleging that United Arab Emirates President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan had cautioned Netanyahu about a major Hamas operation before the attack.
Other reports also indicated that Egypt had alerted Israel to signs that Hamas was preparing a large-scale assault.
Demonstrators assembled at Habima Square, accusing Netanyahu of failing to respond to the warnings. Some participants challenged his denials with chants of: “Everyone is lying, and you alone are telling the truth.”
In a joint statement, families of people killed or captured during the attack accused Israel’s political leadership of attempting to conceal its responsibility for the events.
Einav Zangauker, whose son Matan was previously held hostage, addressed the gathering and criticized Netanyahu over his repeated claims that he had no prior knowledge.
“Warning after warning, but every time we hear the same answer: ‘I didn’t know,’” she said.
Turning directly to the prime minister, she added: “Everyone is lying, and only you are telling the truth?”
The protest followed reports alleging that United Arab Emirates President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan had cautioned Netanyahu about a major Hamas operation before the attack.
Other reports also indicated that Egypt had alerted Israel to signs that Hamas was preparing a large-scale assault.
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