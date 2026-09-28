Tim Swiat Joins Monarch Private Capital As Director Of Placement, Colorado

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Experienced banking and business development executive expands Monarch's relationships across Colorado, the Rocky Mountain region and the Upper Midwest

ATLANTA, Sept. 28, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Monarch Private Capital Tim Swiat has joined the firm as Director of Placement, Colorado.

Tim will work with developers, lenders and investors across Colorado, the Rocky Mountain region and the Upper Midwest to facilitate tax credit investments in energy, affordable housing and historic rehabilitation. He brings extensive experience in business development, banking, risk management and relationship management to the role.

“Tim brings the combination of tax equity experience, banking knowledge and relationship-building skills that is especially valuable as we continue expanding our presence across Colorado and the Upper Midwest,” said George L. Strobel II, Partner, Co-Founder and Co-CEO of Monarch Private Capital.“His understanding of financial institutions and his experience helping banks evaluate tax equity opportunities will strengthen our ability to connect investors with high-quality investments while supporting projects that create meaningful economic and community impact.”

Prior to joining Monarch, Tim served as a Business Development Executive at KeyState, where he originated solar tax equity opportunities with community and regional banks across a five-state territory. Earlier in his career, he advised clients as a risk executive at Marsh and NFP, an Aon company, and held relationship management positions with Independent Financial, Commerce Bank, Vectra Bank, PNC Business Credit and SAFECO Credit Company.

Tim earned a B.S. in Economics, with a minor in English, from the University of Detroit, graduating with honors. He is based in Colorado. Outside of work, he enjoys fly fishing, golf, yoga, gardening, travel and hiking with his dog, Ryan.

Tim's addition reflects Monarch's continued commitment to expanding its national network of experienced professionals and providing investors, developers and lenders with comprehensive tax credit investment solutions.

About Monarch Private Capital

Monarch Private Capital manages impact investment funds that strengthen communities by creating energy, affordable housing, and jobs. Its funds provide predictable returns through federal and state tax credits in affordable housing, historic rehabilitation, energy, and film. Headquartered in Atlanta, Monarch maintains offices and professionals across the United States, partnering with institutional and individual investors, developers, and lenders to advance sustainable economic growth.

CONTACT

Jane Rafeedie

Monarch Private Capital

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470-283-8431

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at

“I'm excited to join Monarch and build on the firm's strong platform,” said