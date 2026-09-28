Lucasys Announces The Gathering, Its Inaugural Customer Conference

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Lucasys brings together customers, employees and partners at Nobu Hotel Atlanta, March 21-23, 2027, for three days of practitioner-led sessions, product roadmap insights and time with the team behind the Lucasys Income Tax Suite

ATLANTA, Sept. 28, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lucasys Inc, a leading provider of cloud tax software for North American utilities and energy companies, today announced The Gathering: A Meeting of Lucasys Customers, Employees & Partners, the company's inaugural customer conference. The event takes place March 21-23, 2027 at Nobu Hotel Atlanta in Buckhead. Registration is now open, and early bird pricing ends November 30, 2026.

The Gathering brings together Lucasys customers and organizations evaluating Lucasys. The program pairs practitioner-led sessions with a first look at new products and features and a direct voice in the product roadmap. Sessions will be led by the experts who built the platform and by the power users who run it every day, and CPE credits will be available.

Who it's for



Tax, accounting and fixed asset professionals at utilities and energy companies

Managers and executives who lead tax, accounting and finance teams IT professionals who support financial applications



“Tax and fixed asset teams at utilities and energy companies do some of the most specialized work in finance, and they rarely get time in a room with peers who do the same work,” said Vadim Lantukh, Co-Founder and CEO of Lucasys.“The Gathering is built for that. It is three days of practitioner-led sessions, candid conversation about where our applications are headed, and unhurried time with the founders and engineers building them.”

The conference follows a year of rapid expansion for the Lucasys Income Tax Suite. Since November 2025, Lucasys has introduced agentic AI across the suite, launched Tax Repairs as a new core application for utilities and energy companies, and made Tax Repairs available on SAP® Store.

The program opens with a welcome reception on Sunday, March 21, continues with a full day of sessions and a dinner at Nobu on Monday, and closes Tuesday morning. Early bird registration is $695 through November 30, 2026, and $995 thereafter, including all sessions, meals and evening events. Guests are welcome at the evening events, and a discounted group rate at Nobu Hotel Atlanta is available through February 26, 2027.

Learn more and register for The Gathering at lucasys.com/conference.

About Lucasys

Lucasys delivers software and technology-enabled services to empower finance, accounting, and tax professionals in asset-intensive industries to optimize the financial performance of their fixed assets and proactively meet changing regulatory and compliance requirements. With a core focus on energy and utilities, Lucasys provides the industry and domain expertise utilities require to meet their business objectives. Learn more at lucasys.com.

Media Contact

Tommy Ferguson, Lucasys

1-844-582-2797

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A photo accompanying this announcement is available at