Adhesion Wealth Launches Custom Model Solutions For Rias

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) New solution combines Fidelity Investment model portfolio expertise with Adhesion's UMA technology to deliver tailored, multi-sleeve portfolios at scale- with no Adhesion platform or Tax Management Services fees

CHARLOTTE, N.C., Sept. 28, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Adhesion Wealth, a UMA administration and managed account platform, today announced the launch of Custom Model Solutions (CMS) on the Adhesion platform. The new portfolios feature Fidelity model portfolio expertise with Adhesion's UMA technology platform, helping RIAs outsource portfolio construction to a leading institutional asset manager while leveraging Adhesion to efficiently implement and administer more tailored, multi-sleeve portfolios at scale.

Through Custom Model Solutions at Adhesion, advisors can collaborate with Fidelity Investments to develop professionally managed model portfolios around their firm's investment preferences, including managers, investment vehicles, asset allocations and other portfolio preferences. Fidelity brings portfolio construction, open architecture investment research and model portfolio expertise, while Adhesion powers implementation and administration at scale through its UMA technology, including complex multi-sleeve portfolios, ongoing trading and rebalancing, and integrated Tax Management Services (TMS) for automated daily tax optimization and tax-efficient portfolio transitions. Advisors can access these Adhesion capabilities, including integrated Tax Management Services, with no Adhesion platform or TMS fee*.

“RIAs consistently tell us they want to deliver investment experiences that reflect their own preferences without having to build and maintain all the infrastructure and staffing required to manage customized portfolios at scale,” said Phill Rogerson, SVP and Head of RIA for Adhesion Wealth.“Custom Model Solutions at Adhesion gives advisors a way to deliver tailored portfolios to more clients while addressing greater portfolio sophistication without adding operational complexity.”

Advisory firms have traditionally faced a tradeoff between using off-the-shelf third-party models, which may not fully reflect their investment preferences, and building their own bespoke portfolios, which can create operational complexity. Custom Model Solutions bridges that gap by bringing together an advisory firm's investment preferences, Fidelity model portfolio expertise, and Adhesion's scalable UMA implementation infrastructure. This combination helps firms address increasingly sophisticated client needs while maintaining operational efficiency and creating greater capacity for growth.

At launch, advisors will be able to access custom model capabilities from Fidelity, where advisors will work closely with Fidelity to design and manage portfolios aligned with each firm's preferences for managers, investment vehicles, asset allocation and rebalancing. Additionally, every Fidelity custom model includes customized product names and customized collateral to support client conversations.

Fidelity Custom Model Portfolios are open-architecture and can incorporate a wide range of managers across mutual funds, ETFs, and separately managed accounts. Fidelity also provides dedicated support from a team of specialists, market insights and thought leadership.

Custom Model Solutions at Adhesion is the latest in a series of platform enhancements at Adhesion Wealth. In July, Adhesion launched Tax Management Services (TMS), powered by AssetMark, which provides automated daily tax optimization and tax-efficient transitions for eligible accounts – helping advisors incorporate custom models into taxable portfolios, while managing the tax impact. Fidelity has also added 14 new models to the Adhesion Essentials zero-platform-fee program, expanding advisors' access to ready-to-use model solutions.* Other 2026 enhancements slated for the Adhesion platform include a new Manager Research Center, expanded direct indexing capabilities, and continued expansion of Adhesion's investment solutions and Custom Model Solutions asset manager line-up.

To learn more about Custom Model Solutions on the Adhesion platform, visit adhesionwealth.com/custom-model-solutions.

*Accounts are not subject to Adhesion platform fees or TMS fees; however, accounts are subject to advisor management fees, fund fees, applicable product (model manager) fees, and transaction fees charged by custodians as applicable.

This is for informational purposes only, it is not a solicitation, and should not be considered investment, legal or tax advice. The information has been drawn from sources believed to be reliable, but its accuracy is not guaranteed and is subject to change.

Investing involves risk, including the possible loss of principal. Past performance does not guarantee future results.

For more complete information about the various investment solutions available, including the investment objectives, risks, and fees, please refer to the Disclosure Brochure. Please read it carefully before investing. For a copy, please contact Adhesion.

Fidelity Investments® is an independent company, unaffiliated with Adhesion Wealth or AssetMark, Inc. Fidelity Investments is a service provider to Adhesion Wealth. There is no form of legal partnership, agency affiliation, or similar relationship between Adhesion Wealth and Fidelity Investments, nor is such a relationship created or implied by the information herein. Fidelity Investments is a registered trademark of FMR LLC. Fidelity Investments® provides investment products through Fidelity Distributors Company LLC; clearing, custody, or other brokerage services through National Financial Services LLC or Fidelity Brokerage Services LLC, Members NYSE, SIPC; and institutional advisory services through Fidelity Institutional Wealth Adviser LLC. 1282685.1.0

About Adhesion Wealth

For over 25 years, Adhesion Wealth has helped RIAs manage investments and scale their businesses through its UMA administration and managed account platform. Adhesion combines deep managed account specialization with the scale, technology, and stability of a leading wealth management platform.

About AssetMark

AssetMark, Inc. operates a wealth management platform with a mission to help financial advisors and their clients. AssetMark, together with its affiliates AssetMark Trust Company, Voyant, and Adhesion Wealth Advisor Solutions, serves advisors at every stage of their journey with flexible, purpose-built solutions, powered by its innovative technology platform. The company equips advisors with planning tools, investment solutions, and operational capabilities to help deliver better investor outcomes by enhancing their productivity, profitability, and client satisfaction.

Founded in 1996, AssetMark has over 1,100 employees and serves more than 10,000 financial advisors and over 340,000 investor households. As of June 30, 2026, the firm had over $180 billion in assets across its platforms. AssetMark, Inc. is a registered investment adviser with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

For more information, please visit . Follow us on LinkedIn.

About Fidelity Investments

Fidelity's goal is to strengthen the financial well-being of our customers and deliver better outcomes for the clients and businesses we serve. Fidelity's strength comes from the scale of our diversified, market-leading financial services businesses that serve individuals, families, employers, wealth management firms, and institutions. With assets under administration of $19.9 trillion, including managed assets of $7.8 trillion as of June 30, 2026, we focus on meeting the unique needs of a broad and growing customer base. Privately held for 80 years, Fidelity employs more than 80,000 associates across North America, Europe, and Asia-Pacific. For more information about Fidelity Investments, visit .

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