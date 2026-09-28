Kaltura Wins Best Interactive Content Platform In The 2026 Digiday Technology Awards

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Recognition honors Kaltura's Agentic Avatars for turning static content into real-time, guided conversations, resulting in substantial improvements in audience

New York, New York, Sept. 28, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kaltura (Nasdaq: KLTR), the Agentic Digital Experience company, today announced that it has won Best Interactive Content Platform in the 2026 Digiday Technology Awards for the Kaltura Agentic Avatars. The Digiday Technology Awards recognize companies embracing AI and automation tools to enhance personalized experiences, enable precise targeting and drive performance across platforms and channels.





Kaltura's Agentic Avatars turns an organization's own video and knowledge into live, conversational, agentic experiences that do more than answer a question. It builds the experience around the answer, assembling video clips, text, charts, and event details into a layout shaped by the conversation and by what it already knows about the person, grounded in verified, on-brand knowledge and available across languages, around the clock.





The results are measurable. Across Kaltura deployments, Agentic Avatars have driven substantial increases in both audience engagement and the number of sales-qualified leads, while lowering live support costs by handling first-line guidance and escalating only the conversations that need a human.





"The way people engage with information is changing faster than it has in decades. Static pages and endless search are giving way to intelligent, conversational experiences that understand what someone needs and respond in the moment," said Ron Yekutiel, Co-Founder, Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer of Kaltura. "Agentic Avatars are how enterprises make that shift, turning their knowledge into experiences that see, listen, guide, and act on behalf of the people they serve. We believe the future of digital experience is agentic, and being named Best Interactive Content Platform by Digiday tells us the market agrees."





The recognition follows a year of continued expansion of Kaltura's AI portfolio, including its Avatar Video Production Studio, Avatar-Powered Roleplay for enterprise learning and training, and advances in real-time emotional intelligence for Agentic Avatars. Kaltura and PathFactory, a Kaltura company, have also received recent recognition from Gartner, Forrester, IDC, ISG Research, Frost & Sullivan and Aragon Research across conversational AI, enterprise video, virtual events and related digital experience markets.





About Kaltura

Kaltura's mission is to power rich, agentic digital experiences across organizational journeys for customers, employees, learners, and audiences. Its platform combines intelligent content creation, enterprise-grade content management and intelligence, and multimodal conversational engagement capabilities. Kaltura serves leading enterprises, financial institutions, educational institutions, media and telecom providers, and other organizations worldwide. For more information, visit .





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