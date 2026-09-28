Midtown Pizza Named Breakthrough Business Of The Year Harriman

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) Harriman pizza restaurant recognized for a 4.4-star rating across 152 public reviews.

HARRIMAN, TN, UNITED STATES, September 28, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Midtown Pizza has been named Breakthrough Business of the Year Harriman by the Consumer Ratings Institute, recognizing the company's 4.4-star rating across 152 public reviews. The Harriman restaurant received the recognition based on publicly accessible consumer review data evaluated by the Institute.

Midtown Pizza is a family-owned pizza restaurant on Griffith Drive in Harriman, Tennessee. The kitchen turns out made-to-order pies with fresh toppings and top-grade mozzarella, from classic cheese and pepperoni to specialty builds such as the Spicy Rooster, Mac Attack, and Matt's Hillbilly Hawaiian. Guests can also order Big Mike's Chicago-style deep dish, calzones, sub sandwiches, and wings.

The restaurant serves walk-in and call-ahead guests seven days a week, with online ordering available for takeout. By-the-slice options support quick visits, while full pies and deep dish serve families and groups across Roane County.

For more information, visit spoton or call (865) 324-0278.

Media Contact

Matt White

Midtown Pizza

(865) 324-0278

...

About Midtown Pizza

Midtown Pizza is a family-owned pizza restaurant at 1873 Griffith Drive in Harriman, Tennessee. The restaurant serves made-to-order pizza, Chicago-style deep dish, calzones, subs, and wings, with dine-in, takeout, and online ordering for the local community.

About the Consumer Ratings Institute

The Consumer Ratings Institute is a national business recognition registry based in New York, evaluating businesses across all sectors using aggregated public review data. The Institute issues recognitions across multiple categories based on publicly accessible consumer reviews.

Matt White

Midtown Pizza

+1 (865) 324-0278

email us here

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Midtown Pizza Named Breakthrough Business of the Year Harriman News Provided By Mthd Marketing LLC September 28, 2026, 11:56 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Companies, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Food & Beverage Industry, Retail



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