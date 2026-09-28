MN Paint Pros Named Excellence In Service White Bear Lake

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) White Bear Lake painting and drywall company recognized for a 4.8-star rating across 55 reviews.

WHITE BEAR LAKE, MN, UNITED STATES, September 28, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- MN Paint Pros has been named Excellence in Service White Bear Lake by the Consumer Ratings Institute, recognizing the company's 4.8-star rating across 55 reviews. The White Bear Lake painting and drywall company received the recognition based on publicly accessible consumer review data evaluated by the Institute.

MN Paint Pros is a veteran-owned painting and drywall company based in White Bear Lake, Minnesota. Founded in 2024 and run by owner Matt Peterson, the company specializes in three trades: popcorn ceiling removal, interior and exterior painting, and drywall hanging, taping, and finishing. For popcorn ceilings, the crew sands texture off with dust-extraction equipment rather than wet scraping, then repairs, skim coats, and primes the surface flat before paint. Painting covers walls, ceilings, trim, doors, and siding, with prep completed before any finish work. Drywall services include hanging, patching for holes, cracked seams, and water damage, finished so walls read flat again.

Customers often cite cleanliness, communication, and professionalism - floors filmed, furniture wrapped, rooms sealed, a cleaning crew after the work, and a project manager who walks the finished job. The company is BBB A-rated, Lead Safe certified, a licensed remodeler, and insured, serving White Bear Lake and surrounding Twin Cities communities including Mahtomedi, Vadnais Heights, Shoreview, Woodbury, Eden Prairie, and Edina.

For more information, visit or call (651) 410-2983.

Media Contact

Matt Peterson

MN Paint Pros

(651) 410-2983

...

About MN Paint Pros

MN Paint Pros is a veteran-owned painting and drywall company based in White Bear Lake, Minnesota. The company provides popcorn ceiling removal, interior and exterior painting, and drywall services for homeowners across White Bear Lake and the Twin Cities metro.

About the Consumer Ratings Institute

The Consumer Ratings Institute is a national business recognition registry based in New York, evaluating businesses across all sectors using aggregated public review data. The Institute issues recognitions across multiple categories based on publicly accessible consumer reviews.

Matt Peterson

MN Paint Pros

+1 (651) 410-2983

...

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MN Paint Pros Named Excellence in Service White Bear Lake News Provided By Mthd Marketing LLC September 28, 2026, 11:57 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Building & Construction Industry, Business & Economy, Companies, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Real Estate & Property Management



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