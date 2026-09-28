Arival Bank Launches One-Card Platform Uniting Stablecoins, Fiat, And Everyday Spending

Arival Bank is a US-based licensed and regulated digital bank tailored to service global SMEs and individuals.

Arival Bank is launching a new Visa card platform, bringing banking, payments, stablecoins, and cards together in one seamless experience.

- Arival BankSAN JUAN, PUERTO RICO, September 28, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Arival Bank, the Puerto Rico–licensed International Financial Entity serving global fintechs, digital asset businesses, and SMEs, today announced the launch of its new card platform - bringing banking, payments, stablecoins, and cards together in a single experience. Available now, the offering gives individuals and businesses USD-denominated Visa cards, both virtual and physical, funded directly from their crypto and fiat assets. The card platform is powered by a partnership with Rain, the enterprise stablecoin payments platform.With Arival's new card experience, customers can spend from a single USD-denominated balance powered by their digital and traditional assets - giving real-world spending power to crypto without leaving the Arival platform. It is one platform across banking, payments, stablecoins, and cards, and one card for endless possibilities.Powered by Rain:Arival's new cards are built using Rain's technology, an enterprise stablecoin payments platform. Through a single API, Rain enables companies to launch stablecoin cards, manage digital dollar accounts, and move money across borders on modern settlement rails - settling card transactions with card networks daily in stablecoins. The partnership allows Arival to bring compliant, crypto- and fiat-funded cards to market at scale, without stitching together fragmented infrastructure.Get rewarded every time you spend:Every Arival card is built to give customers more back. Cardholders earn cashback starting from 0.4% on eligible card purchases, turning everyday expenses into extra value with every payment. Whether covering daily costs or company spend, customers are rewarded each time they use their card.For individuals: your card for everyday life:Arival's card is designed for real life - powered by your crypto and fiat assets and ready for everyday spending. Cardholders can:. Use crypto for real-world spending, backed by a USD-denominated balance. Benefit from lower conversion costs. Carry one card that works everywhere Visa is acceptedFor businesses: cards built for company spending:For companies, Arival brings employee, contractor, and operational spend under one roof, managed from a single dashboard. Businesses can:. Issue virtual and physical cards for employees and contractors. Track transactions in real time. Set and adjust spending limits from a single dashboardAvailable now:The new card experience has arrived. Customers can apply for an Arival account in minutes today. The Arival card offering is for debit card functionality only. Arival does not provide credit functionality or services and this announcement does not imply or provide access to credit functionality on the Arival platform.About Arival Bank:Arival Bank is a Puerto Rico OCIF–licensed International Financial Entity providing banking, payments, stablecoin, and card services to global fintechs, digital asset businesses, and SMEs. Arival unites traditional and digital finance in a single platform, giving businesses and individuals a modern way to hold, move, and spend both fiat and crypto assets.Learn more at arival.

Lynne Wilson

Arival Bank

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Arival Bank Launches One-Card Platform Uniting Stablecoins, Fiat, and Everyday Spending News Provided By Skaya, Inc. September 28, 2026, 12:00 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Business & Economy, Companies, IT Industry, Retail



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