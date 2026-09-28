Matelex US Case Study Shows How Automatic Leak Detection Helped Grocery Retailer Find Persistent Refrigerant Leak

Matelex's PolarBox remote monitoring device and PolarVisor web application

Matelex's Ming Yong to Discuss Hands-On Application at FMI Energy & Store Development Conference, Table 64

- MIng Yong, U.S. Business Development, MatelexORLANDO, FL, UNITED STATES, September 28, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Matelex, a provider of automatic, indirect leak detection (ALD) and centralized remote supervision for commercial refrigeration management, will bring a new U.S. grocery case study to the FMI Energy & Store Development Conference, Sept. 28-30 in Orlando. The findings show how automatic leak detection helped a New York grocery retailer identify and address a small, persistent refrigerant leak that was initially difficult to locate.Ming Yong, U.S. Business Development for Matelex, will be on-site at the conference at Table 64 to discuss the application and how continuous refrigeration monitoring can give food retailers greater visibility into leak incidents before they lead to greater refrigerant loss and higher operating costs.Shortly after Matelex's automatic leak detection system was installed at the 59,000-square-foot store, which uses R407A refrigerant, facility personnel began receiving leak alarms through the PolarVisor web application. Trend data showed a small but persistent leak. Multiple leak checks by the retailer's regular maintenance team initially failed to locate the source.The data prompted further investigation. Using INFICON's D-TEK Pro portable leak detector, technicians ultimately pinpointed the leak to an old capped pipe from a cooling shelf.The New York grocery retailer said:“In this instance, we were able to locate and repair a small leak which, over time, would have resulted in higher operating costs and increased refill purchases. Both factors have big effects on the bottom line. We are now monitoring our systems on PolarVisor because we see the value of earlier interventions enabled by its data.”“Leak detection is more than alarms; it's about the historical data too,” said Yong.“It gives the retailer confidence that a leak was present and persistent, even when it wasn't immediately apparent during leak checks. That visibility can help retailers intervene earlier and make more informed maintenance decisions.”Matelex's solution combines its PolarBox, which gathers refrigeration system data, with the PolarVisor web application for 24/7 monitoring. In this application, indirect automatic leak detection worked in tandem with direct leak detection performed by technicians, providing complementary tools for identifying and ultimately locating the refrigerant leak.An Impact Simulator on Matelex's website offers an estimate of the financial and environmental impact of a retailer's current leak management system based on refrigerant type, refrigerant cost, leak rate, and number of sites.About MatelexMatelex provides automatic leak detection solutions for commercial refrigeration systems through its PolarBox remote monitoring device and PolarVisor web application. By offering 24/7 visibility and intelligent leak detection, Matelex helps contractors and facility operators save refrigerant, reduce energy consumption, optimize technician resources, and maintain regulatory compliance through remote centralized supervision. For more information, visit .

Jennifer Carmichael

Red Rock Branding

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Matelex US Case Study Shows How Automatic Leak Detection Helped Grocery Retailer Find Persistent Refrigerant Leak News Provided By Red Rock Branding September 28, 2026, 12:00 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Energy Industry, Environment, Food & Beverage Industry, Technology



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