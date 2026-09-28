Coldmatch Brings Solution-First Rfqs And Supplier Sourcing Together For Industrial Refrigeration

Illustration of an industrial cold-storage facility, showing refrigerated rooms, cooling equipment and pallet storage-systems that must be scoped together before supplier selection.

ColdMatch turns cooling needs into solution-first RFQs, then sources refrigeration suppliers based on energy, reliability and lifetime cost.

- Anna Morgan, Media and Communications, ColdMatch GroupLONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, September 28, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- ColdMatch Group has announced a solution-first approach to industrial refrigeration procurement. Its platform helps commercial buyers define the complete cooling requirement, develop a request for quotation (RFQ) and identify suppliers and contractors suited to the project.ColdMatch serves buyers planning cold storage and refrigeration for food and beverage production, agricultural processing, refrigerated logistics, pharmaceutical operations, laboratories and research facilities. These industries use related technologies, but the conditions each system must maintain-and the consequences of failure-can differ substantially.A buyer may know that a facility needs a cold room, refrigeration plant or temperature-controlled warehouse. An equipment list, however, may leave important questions unanswered. How much product moves through the facility each day? How stable must the temperature remain? What happens during a power failure? What will the system cost to operate and maintain over time?Defining the project correctly at the outset matters because an incomplete brief can carry the wrong assumptions into every supplier quotation. Capacity, insulation, controls, backup systems or maintenance support may be omitted or priced differently. Clarifying the requirement early helps buyers request proposals for the same scope and reduces the risk of discovering a costly gap after choosing a provider.ColdMatch begins with the operation the cooling system must support. Its team helps buyers gather information on capacity, throughput, temperature range, site conditions, available power, monitoring, backup requirements and expansion plans. The process also considers energy use, maintenance access, spare parts and total cost of ownership, so the initial purchase price does not become the only measure of value.ColdMatch's industrial refrigeration planning tools provide preliminary estimates for cooling load, capacity, energy use and project cost. The structured RFQ builder brings the relevant requirements into a common brief. A sourcing specialist then reviews the information with the buyer, identifies gaps and helps clarify the scope before suitable third-party providers are approached.“An effective refrigeration RFQ should describe the operation the system must support, not just list equipment to purchase,” said Anna Morgan of ColdMatch Group.“Energy, maintenance and reliability belong in that discussion from the beginning.”The next step is supplier research. ColdMatch looks for manufacturers, engineering contractors and turnkey providers with capabilities that match the project's technical scope, location and delivery needs. Suppliers receive a clearer account of the requirement, allowing them to explain their proposed system, included services, assumptions and exclusions.This is the shift ColdMatch sees in the next generation of B2B procurement: moving from an equipment search to a defined solution, followed by sourcing partners capable of delivering it. Digital tools help buyers organise the information, while human review remains part of deciding which suppliers are relevant and how proposals should be assessed.A common RFQ also makes quotations more useful. One offer may include standby cooling, monitoring, installation and maintenance support, while another prices only the core equipment. ColdMatch helps buyers identify these differences and compare proposals against the same operating requirement. The comparison can then consider energy consumption, service arrangements, future capacity and lifetime cost alongside the initial investment.The details vary by application. A frozen-food warehouse may need to account for daily product intake, loading activity and local climate. A pharmaceutical cold room may place greater emphasis on temperature stability, alarms and continuity. A laboratory may need consistent conditions to protect samples or support research processes. ColdMatch's process carries these differences through the RFQ and supplier search.ColdMatch supports project preparation, supplier research and proposal comparison. Selected suppliers and contractors remain responsible for detailed engineering, installation, certification, warranties and system performance. The managed sourcing process begins with a review of the buyer's requirements before any supplier introduction.About ColdMatch GroupColdMatch Group is a specialised B2B platform for industrial refrigeration, cold storage and cold-chain procurement. Part of Global B2B Group, it provides planning resources, structured RFQ tools and managed sourcing of third-party suppliers and contractors.

Anna Morgan

ColdMatch Group

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ColdMatch Brings Solution-First RFQs and Supplier Sourcing Together for Industrial Refrigeration News Provided By Skymatch Group September 28, 2026, 12:00 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Agriculture, Farming & Forestry Industry, Business & Economy, Chemical Industry, Companies, Shipping, Storage & Logistics



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