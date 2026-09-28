Fishmatch Launches Solution-Based Sourcing For Commercial Aquaculture Projects

Illustrative aquaculture facility showing how water circulation, feeding infrastructure and production systems work together in a commercial fish farm.

FishMatch shapes aquaculture RFQs around production goals, site conditions, total cost of ownership and maintenance, then sources best-fit partners.

- Anna Morgan, Media and Communications Director at FishMatch GroupLONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, September 28, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- FishMatch Group has launched a solution-based sourcing approach for commercial fish and shrimp projects. Its **aquaculture procurement platform ** starts with what the operation needs to achieve, then brings technical, financial and operating requirements into a project-specific request for quotation (RFQ). FishMatch uses that brief to identify independent suppliers and project partners suited to the proposed solution.Aquaculture buyers often begin with a target species and production capacity, but those figures alone do not tell suppliers enough to propose a suitable system. Water quality and availability, climate, power reliability, site infrastructure and plans for expansion can change the equipment and support a project requires. The purchase price is only part of the decision: energy use, consumables, servicing, spare parts and maintenance affect costs throughout the system's life.FishMatch helps buyers bring these factors into one **aquaculture RFQ **. The process defines the production objective, site conditions, preferred production method, equipment packages, scope of supply, budget and timetable. It also identifies operating and maintenance requirements that suppliers should address in their proposals. Where essential information is missing, FishMatch works with the buyer to clarify it before approaching the supplier market.“Commercial aquaculture buyers do not need another endless catalogue of pumps, tanks and feeders,” said Anna Morgan of FishMatch.“They need a clearer way to understand how water, feed, oxygen, energy, temperature and processing all affect the final result.”With the requirements established, FishMatch researches manufacturers, integrators and other independent partners whose capabilities fit the project. It seeks proposals against a common brief so buyers can compare the proposed system, included services, delivery terms, maintenance support and total cost of ownership.For a planned shrimp farm, for example, an aeration proposal must be considered alongside stocking density, water conditions, energy use and backup power. A lower equipment price may be less attractive if the system requires more energy or lacks practical service and spare-parts support in the project's location. Addressing these factors in the RFQ helps buyers assess the complete proposed solution.FishMatch also provides planning resources and **aquaculture calculators ** covering topics such as pond volume, biomass, oxygen demand and project costs. Their results are indicative inputs for early planning. Final engineering, equipment specifications, installation and operating performance remain the responsibility of the selected independent providers.“The future of B2B procurement is not simply finding more suppliers. It is helping buyers structure the operation correctly before they make major purchasing decisions,” Morgan added.FishMatch is part of Global B2B Group, which develops specialised sourcing platforms for industrial sectors. Buyers retain the decision on which proposal and partner to pursue.

Anna Morgan

FishMatch Group

+44 7458 197555

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FishMatch Launches Solution-Based Sourcing for Commercial Aquaculture Projects News Provided By Skymatch Group September 28, 2026, 12:00 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Agriculture, Farming & Forestry Industry, Business & Economy, Companies, Manufacturing, Technology



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