Hatchmatch Introduces Project-First Poultry Procurement: Define The Farm Before Choosing Suppliers

Commercial poultry houses, ventilation systems and feed silos illustrate the complete farm solution HatchMatch helps buyers define before matching them with suitable suppliers.

HatchMatch unveils solution-first poultry sourcing: consultants shape a tailored farm solution, then identify best-fit suppliers to deliver it.

- Anna Morgan, Head of Media and Communications at HatchMatch Group, UNITED KINGDOM, September 28, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- HatchMatch Group has announced its solution-first approach to commercial poultry procurement. The process begins by defining the buyer's production objectives, site conditions and budget in a structured request for quotation (RFQ). HatchMatch then researches suitable independent suppliers and supports the buyer through proposal evaluation, supplier selection and subsequent procurement steps.A poultry project can involve housing, ventilation, feeding, drinking, biosecurity, backup power and hatchery systems that must work together. A buyer requesting a broiler house may receive proposals with different ventilation capacities, feeding lines, installation scopes or delivery terms. Comparing headline prices before defining a common scope can therefore mean comparing different projects.“A buyer can collect several quotations and still be unable to tell which one fits the farm they intend to build,” said Anna Morgan, Head of Media and Communications at HatchMatch Group.“We help define the solution around production goals, site conditions and budget first. Then we identify suitable suppliers and help the buyer compare the full scope and lifetime costs.”HatchMatch's specialist consultant team works with buyers to clarify bird type, capacity, climate, available power and water, automation requirements, timeline and investment range. Project-planning tools, calculators and RFQ templates help organize the information and identify questions that need further review. The team develops the RFQ around the buyer's specific needs and budget before approaching suppliers. Buyers can begin with the project request process.From requirements to a supplier shortlistOnce the RFQ is ready, HatchMatch researches providers based on their relevant capabilities, project scale, destination market and ability to support the required scope. The team helps collect quotations, clarify inclusions and exclusions, and compare technical and commercial terms. The buyer chooses and contracts with the selected independent provider.The process continues beyond the initial supplier search. HatchMatch assists with clarification rounds, proposal comparison and coordination of procurement steps as the buyer moves toward execution. Equipment supply, final engineering, installation, warranties and performance obligations remain with the providers selected for the project.Planning for lifetime operating costsThe initial equipment price is only part of a poultry investment. Energy consumption, maintenance, spare parts, software support and local service availability also affect total cost of ownership (TCO). HatchMatch's poultry lifecycle cost calculator helps compare capital costs with projected energy, maintenance and spare-parts expenses.Internet of Things (IoT) sensors, farm-management software and remote monitoring may be relevant to ongoing flock and equipment management. HatchMatch can help buyers include appropriate technology, integration, data access and support requirements in the RFQ so suppliers explain both the upfront scope and ongoing needs. Those details can help buyers compare operating costs and assess whether a technology package fits the site's infrastructure and management capacity. Savings or performance outcomes depend on the selected systems and their operation.HatchMatch supports commercial broiler, layer, breeder and hatchery projects. Requests may cover a specific equipment package or a complete development involving housing, climate control, automation, backup power and other connected systems. Processing or feed-mill equipment can be included when it forms part of an integrated poultry project.HatchMatch does not manufacture equipment or sell placement in supplier shortlists. It is part of Global B2B Group, whose specialist platforms cover related industrial requirements. More information is available on the HatchMatch Group website.About HatchMatch GroupHatchMatch Group is a Global B2B Group platform focused on poultry project sourcing and procurement support for commercial farms, hatcheries and related infrastructure. Its specialist consultant team and planning tools help buyers define tailored RFQs, identify suitable independent suppliers, compare proposals and navigate the procurement process. HatchMatch serves projects internationally.

Anna Morgan

HatchMatch Group

+44 7458 197555

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HatchMatch Introduces Project-First Poultry Procurement: Define the Farm Before Choosing Suppliers News Provided By Skymatch Group September 28, 2026, 12:00 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Agriculture, Farming & Forestry Industry, Business & Economy, Companies, Manufacturing, Technology



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