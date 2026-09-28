New Chapters Moving Co. Expands Into Mandarin To Serve Growing Demand Across South Jacksonville

Jacksonville moving company opens a Mandarin location to bring local and residential moves closer to South Jacksonville families

- Giorgi BaratashviliJACKSONVILLE, FL, UNITED STATES, September 28, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- New Chapters Moving Co., a family-owned moving company in Jacksonville, has opened a new location in Mandarin. The office puts the company's crews closer to homeowners, renters and families across South Jacksonville, where demand for local and residential moving keeps growing.Since 2021, New Chapters Moving Co. has completed more than 1,000 moves across Duval, St. Johns and Clay counties. The company holds a 4.9-star Google rating from more than 400 reviews. As one of the established movers in Jacksonville, FL, it has built its business on careful handling, transparent pricing and full-time crews instead of day laborers.Mandarin brings its own moving challenges: low-hanging oak canopies, narrow residential roads, riverfront homes along the St. Johns River, and gated communities with HOA move-in rules. From the new location, the Mandarin movers team can send the right truck for each job, including smaller shuttle trucks for tight streets. Crews also plan around community access requirements ahead of time.From the Mandarin location, the company offers its full range of services:Local movers and residential moves for homes, apartments and condosProfessional packing and unpackingStorage solutionsSpecialty moves for pianos, gun safes, appliances and senior relocationsAll crew members are background-checked, full-time professionals who use quality equipment and padding to protect furniture and belongings. Every estimate is upfront, with no hidden fees.Mandarin and South Jacksonville residents planning a move can request a free estimate online or call (904) 643-2973.About New Chapters Moving Co.New Chapters Moving Co. is a family-owned moving company in Jacksonville, Florida, offering local, residential, commercial and specialty moving services throughout Duval, St. Johns and Clay counties. The company is licensed and insured (US DOT #3881904, FL License #IM3643) and has completed more than 1,000 moves. For more information, visit newchaptersmoving.

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New Chapters Moving Co. Expands Into Mandarin to Serve Growing Demand Across South Jacksonville News Provided By Rotate Digital September 28, 2026, 12:00 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Companies, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Furniture & Woodworking Industry, Real Estate & Property Management, Shipping, Storage & Logistics



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