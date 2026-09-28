TrellisWare Secures FIPS 140-3 Level 2 Certification, Strengthening an Already Advanced Security Foundation for Secure MANET Communications

- Marcus Urie, Vice President of Product Management and Programs

SAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES, September 28, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- TrellisWare Technologies, Inc., a global leader in resilient communications solutions, today announced that multiple TrellisWare® radios have officially achieved FIPS 140-3 Level 2 certification from the National Institute of Standards and Technology (NIST). The certification applies to the TW ShadowTM 950, TW Shadow 135, TW GhostTM 880, TW Ghost 875, and TW Ghost 870 radios.

This milestone reinforces TrellisWare's commitment to delivering trusted, resilient, and secure tactical communications across defense, public safety, and international markets. The newly validated cryptographic modules are now listed on the NIST validated cryptographic modules list, placing TrellisWare among a select group of innovators advancing secure Mobile Ad Hoc Networking (MANET) technology.

FIPS 140-3 Level 2 certification adds another layer to TrellisWare's already advanced security foundation, which includes support for high-assurance Type 1 security through WREN, developed by TrellisWare. Together, these capabilities enable TrellisWare to support a range of security and cryptographic assurance requirements across mission-critical communications environments.

“Achieving FIPS 140-3 Level 2 certification is a major milestone that reflects years of engineering excellence, collaboration, and dedication to advancing secure communications,” said Marcus Urie, vice president of product management and programs at TrellisWare.“This accomplishment strengthens our already robust security foundation and reinforces TrellisWare's commitment to delivering trusted, mission proven technology for defense, public safety, and global partners.”

This achievement underscores TrellisWare's continued leadership in secure MANET communications and its mission to deliver globally trusted, mission proven networking solutions.

Makenna Pereborow

TrellisWare Technologies, Inc.

...

Visit us on social media:

LinkedIn

Instagram

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

TrellisWare Secures FIPS 140-3 Level 2 Certification News Provided By TrellisWare Technologies, Inc. September 28, 2026, 12:00 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy, International Organizations, Military Industry, Technology, Telecommunications



EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.