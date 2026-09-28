Roberts & Ryan Welcomes Al Kirton As Its Newest Senior Director

Al Kirton

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, September 28, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Roberts & Ryan Inc., America's first Service-Disabled Veteran-Owned Broker Dealer, is pleased to announce that Al Kirton has joined the firm as its newest Senior Director.Mr. Kirton comes to Roberts & Ryan with more than 15 years of experience in the Financial Services industry advising corporations, financial institutions, and institutional investors. Prior to joining Roberts & Ryan, Mr. Kirton was the Head of Capital Markets at CAVU Securities, where he rebuilt and led the firm's capital-markets platform.Before CAVU Securities, Mr. Kirton was Director of Capital Markets and Public Finance at Academy Securities. Earlier in his career, Mr. Kirton held roles in investment banking, structured finance and leadership development at Wells Fargo Securities and worked in institutional trading operations at Goldman Sachs.When asked to share his thoughts on Roberts & Ryan's latest appointment, Chief Executive Officer Ed D'Alessandro remarked,“I am thrilled to add Al to our team. His extensive experience and track record in driving growth will help accelerate Roberts & Ryan's next chapter. Al will be a tremendous advocate for our social mission of supporting Veterans and their families, and he will be instrumental as we continue expanding our capabilities and delivering exceptional value to our clients.”Mr. Kirton served eight years as a commissioned officer in the United States Marine Corps, attaining the rank of Captain. He deployed twice to Iraq and served as both a Company Commander and Convoy Commander in support of Operation Iraqi Freedom.Mr. Kirton serves on the Board of Directors of the Foundation for Women Warriors, along with Major General Austin“Sparky” Renforth (Ret.), who leads the Roberts & Ryan's Geopolitical Strategy team.“Al Kirton and I have served on the Board of the Foundation for Women Warriors, and we served together in the U.S. Marine Corps for years,” said MajGen Renforth.“There is no finer individual that I can imagine working with at Roberts & Ryan. He will be a valued member of the team.”Mr. Kirton earned a Bachelor of Science from the United States Naval Academy and an MBA from the University of Michigan Ross School of Business.About Roberts & Ryan, Inc.Roberts & Ryan, Inc. is America's first Service-Disabled Veteran-Owned (SDVO) broker-dealer. Founded in 1987 by a United States Marine Corps Vietnam combat veteran and Purple Heart recipient, the firm maintains an active trading presence on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) and provides execution services across capital markets, equities, and fixed-income products.With over $2.6 million in committed donations, Roberts & Ryan is active in donating to charitable foundations that make significant positive impacts in the lives of Veterans and their families, primarily focusing on general wellness, mental health, and career transition. To learn more, please visit the Roberts & Ryan website.Securities are offered by Roberts & Ryan Inc., member FINRA | SIPC | MSRB | NYSE.

Michael Del Priore

Roberts & Ryan, Inc.

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Roberts & Ryan Welcomes Al Kirton as its Newest Senior Director News Provided By Roberts & Ryan, Inc. September 28, 2026, 12:00 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Business & Economy, Military Industry



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