B'nai Torah Congregation Announces 2026-2027 Author Series

B'nai Torah Congregation

Annelise Heinz

Mark Oppenheimer

Eight In-Person Events Begin October 2026 and Continue Through April 2027

BOCA RATON, FL, UNITED STATES, September 28, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- B'nai Torah Congregation, the largest conservative synagogue in the Southeastern United States, has announced its 2026-2027 Author Series, presented in partnership with Adolph & Rose Levis Jewish Community Center and the Jewish Book Council.The series will feature eight unique authors and thinkers and will kick off on October 26, 2026, continuing through April 12, 2027. All events will be held in person at B'nai Torah Congregation, 6261 SW 18th Street in Boca Raton, with the exception of one program taking place at the Levis JCC. Tickets are $18 per person.To register or learn more, visit btcboca/2026-authors.The B'nai Torah Author Series brings acclaimed writers, rabbis and thinkers from around the world to B'nai Torah's campus in Boca Raton to discuss their newest works and the ideas behind them. Covering topics from Jewish identity, spirituality and history to culture, politics and personal journeys, the series gives audiences the opportunity to engage directly with voices shaping contemporary Jewish thought and conversation.The 2026-2027 Author Series includes:Judge Roy K. Altman“Israel on Trial” – Examining the history, the evidence, and the lawMonday, October 26, 2026 at 7:00 p.m.Jonathan Kaufman“When America Roared” – How the 1980's saved, then broke, the country – and led us to todayWednesday, November 18, 2026 at 2:00 p.m.Michael Kimmel“Playmakers” – The Jewish Entrepreneurs who created the toy industry in AmericaWednesday, December 16, 2026 at 7:00 p.m.Alyssa Rosenheck“White. Blonde. Jew.” – A call to end extremism, speak up, and reclaim centerThursday, January 14, 2027 at 2:00 p.m.Mark Oppenheimer“Judy Blume: A Life”Thursday, February 25, 2027 at 2:00 p.m.Debra Green“Indigenous” – Captivating novel that explores identity heritage and land*Note: Event at the Levis JCCTuesday, March 23, 2027 at 2:00 p.m.Karen Essex“Run, Darling” – The hidden Jewish history behind Zsa Zsa and Eva GaborTuesday, April 6, 2027 at 2:00 p.m.Annelise Heinz“Mahjong” – A Chinese game and the making of modern American cultureMonday, April 12, 2027 at 2:00 p.m.For more information, contact Elysa Stark at... or call the synagogue office at 561-392-8566.About B'nai Torah CongregationB'nai Torah Congregation is the largest conservative synagogue in the Southeastern United States with over 1,300 membership families. It is a close-knit, multi-generational, modern, and egalitarian synagogue, which offers diverse services, programs of worship, learning, tzedakah, social action, and social activities. B'nai Torah Congregation creates a perfect outlet for arts, culture, and learning, and we are home to several schools of Jewish education. The synagogue, which offers a wide variety of volunteer opportunities that will enrich the synagogue experience, is a tremendous and vibrant center for tzedakah acts and projects that touch thousands of people. Learn more at .

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