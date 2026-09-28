Metro Steel & Erecting Named 2026 Best Of South Carolina Award Winner

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) WEST COLUMBIA, SC, UNITED STATES, September 28, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Metro Steel & Erecting, a commercial structural and miscellaneous steel fabrication and erecting company serving the Midlands and beyond, has been named a 2026 Best of South Carolina Award winner. The recognition celebrates more than four decades of quality workmanship on commercial construction projects of every size, from initial fabrication through final erection.Since 1982, Metro Steel & Erecting has specialized in structural steel fabrication, miscellaneous steel fabrication, and full-service steel erecting for commercial contractors throughout the region. The company works closely with builders and general contractors at every stage of a project, moving jobs from blueprint to load-bearing reality while keeping communication open from the first estimate to the final walkthrough. That hands-on coordination, paired with a focus on precise welds and tight tolerances, has helped the company earn repeat business from contractors who need steel work done correctly the first time.That reliability reflects a broader set of values that has guided the company since its founding. Rather than treating steel work as a commodity, Metro Steel & Erecting has built its reputation on craftsmanship and dependability, standards that have made the company a trusted partner for commercial builders across the Midlands. Four decades in the same trade have also given the team a deep understanding of how steel decisions early in a project affect everything that follows, from schedule to long-term structural performance.“We're proud of the work our team puts into every project, and this recognition means a great deal to us,” said a representative of Metro Steel & Erecting.“Quality and craftsmanship have guided this company since day one, and we plan to keep it that way.”As commercial construction activity continues to grow across South Carolina, Metro Steel & Erecting plans to keep applying the same standards of craftsmanship that have defined its work since 1982. The 2026 Best of South Carolina Award marks a meaningful milestone for the company and reinforces its ongoing commitment to quality fabrication and erecting services for commercial projects throughout the state.For more information, click here.

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