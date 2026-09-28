Stockta Introduces Free, Pro And Premium Plans For Self-Directed Investors

Updated website now offers portfolio tools, stock screening and expanded market coverage, with a legacy discount for existing users

- Kevin Steuer, Managing Partner, StockTANY, UNITED STATES, September 28, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- StockTA Pte. Ltd. today announced the official launch of the updated StockTA platform and its new Free, Pro and Premium subscription plans. The plans went live on Monday, September 28, 2026, and are designed to support the platform's continued development while giving self-directed investors different levels of access based on their research needs.The Free plan provides limited access to basic stock analysis features. Pro and Premium offer portfolio tools, stock screening and higher search limits, with Premium extending coverage to forex and cryptocurrency.The new subscription model is intended to give StockTA a more sustainable foundation for ongoing product development and infrastructure improvements while reducing its reliance on aggressive third-party advertising.“To deliver the reliable performance, advanced technical indicators and market insights our growing community depends on, we are introducing a subscription model to support the next stage of StockTA's development. This change will allow us to reduce aggressive third-party advertising, scale our infrastructure and invest directly in continued platform improvements so we can keep building faster and more powerful market analysis tools for our users,” said Kevin Steuer, Managing Partner of StockTA.THREE SUBSCRIPTION OPTIONSStockTA's new pricing structure includes:FREE - $0/MONTHThe Free plan provides access to StockTA's basic stock analysis features, including the Home, Stock Analysis and Sectors sections. Free users can search up to five stock tickers per search-limit cycle.PRO - $20/MONTHThe Pro plan adds access to Portfolio functionality and Stock Screening while increasing the stock ticker search allowance to 50 per cycle.PREMIUM - $30/MONTHThe Premium plan provides the broadest access across StockTA, including Portfolio and Stock Screening functionality as well as Forex and Cryptocurrency analysis. Premium users have search allowances of up to 100 tickers each for stocks, forex and cryptocurrency per cycle.ANNUAL SUBSCRIPTIONS AND LAUNCH OFFERAnnual billing is also available, with subscribers receiving the equivalent of two months free compared with monthly billing. As part of the launch, the first 1,000 users who sign up for an annual Pro or Premium subscription will receive an additional 20% discount on the annual subscription price. Users who had a StockTA account before the launch are eligible for a legacy discount code as a thank-you for their loyalty to the platform over the years. The code is automatically applied in their cart when they select an annual plan.BUILDING THE NEXT VERSION OF STOCKTAThe new subscription model forms part of StockTA's continued development as a market analysis platform for self-directed investors. Subscription revenue will support ongoing infrastructure improvements and continued investment in the platform's tools and features.The updated website and subscription plans are now live. Visit href="/subscriptions" rel="external nofollow" target="_blank">stockta/subscriptions to explore the Free, Pro and Premium options.ABOUT STOCKTAFounded in 1999, StockTA is an established market analysis platform operated by StockTA Pte. Ltd. The platform provides technical stock analysis, interactive charting, stock screening, trend analysis and market insights for self-directed investors and traders. StockTA combines accessible research tools with technical indicators, portfolio functionality and market screening capabilities to help users evaluate market trends, monitor securities and conduct independent research. Its expanded market coverage includes stocks, forex and cryptocurrency across its different subscription tiers.FOLLOW STOCKTA ON SOCIALX:YouTube: @StockTALinkedIn:TikTok: @stocktacomFacebook:Instagram:Discord:

Kevin Steuer

StockTA Pte. Ltd.

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StockTA Introduces Free, Pro and Premium Plans for Self-Directed Investors News Provided By StockTA Pte. Ltd. September 28, 2026, 12:00 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Business & Economy, Companies, Consumer Goods, Mining Industry



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