Bangladeshi Painter In Sharjah To Donate Part Of Dh25,000 Big Ticket Win To Charity

MENAFN - Khaleej Times) Four expats from India and Bangladesh have each won Dh25,000 in Big Ticket's third weekly e-draw for September.

The winners, who have spent several years living and working in the UAE, each have different plans for how they will use their prize money.

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Despite their different plans, the winners shared a common sense of gratitude and excitement at the unexpected news, with many describing the win as a moment they were happy to share with friends and loved ones.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels. Ayyalu Samy

Samy has lived and worked in the UAE for 15 years, while his family remains in India. A regular Big Ticket participant, he sometimes enters independently and at other times joins friends.

For the latest draw, he bought a ticket on his own and selected the number randomly.

“I was very happy when I received the call. I had purchased this ticket by myself and selected the number randomly, so finding out that I had won was a really nice surprise,” he said.

For Ayyalu, there was little doubt about how he would use the prize money.“My family is back home in India, so I want to use the money for them,” he said.

Mohammed Shahadat Hussain

Mohammed Shahadat, a 38-year-old sales executive from Bangladesh, has called Abu Dhabi home for the past 16 years. With Big Ticket a familiar name in the UAE, he decided to try his luck, having bought tickets only three or four times before his first win.

For his latest entry, Shahadat joined 12 friends, forming a group of 13. He kept things simple when choosing their ticket number, picking the first one he saw without giving it much thought.

That spur-of-the-moment choice turned out to be the lucky one.

“Receiving the winning call was such a good feeling. I was so excited when I found out that we had won,” he said.

The Dh25,000 prize will be shared among the group, with Shahadat planning to send his share to his family in Bangladesh.

After the unexpected win, he now plans to make Big Ticket a monthly habit.“From now on, I want to take part every month and keep trying until I win the grand prize,” he said.

Abul Bashar

Abul Bashar, a 56-year-old painter from Bangladesh, has spent the past 34 years in Sharjah, while his family remains back home. His Big Ticket journey began with a recommendation from his brother, who had been a regular participant for years.

“My brother had been buying tickets for a long time and told me about Big Ticket, so I decided to try my luck too,” he said.

Since then, Abul has been taking part alongside a group of 20 friends. When they found out their ticket had won, the news brought an instant burst of excitement.

“I was really very happy. It felt so good to receive the news and know that all of us had won together,” he said.

The prize will now be shared among the group, with Abul planning to put his share towards two things close to his heart.

“I want to send my share back home to my family, and I also want to set aside some of it for charity,” he said.

After the unexpected win, Abul said he plans to continue taking part in future Big Ticket draws.

Eldho Mathew, a 30-year-old driver from Kerala, India, has been living and working in Kuwait for the past eight years, while his family remains back home.

His Big Ticket journey began through friends who were already regular participants. After seeing them take part, Eldho decided to join them and now enters as part of a group of 25 people.

For Eldho, the winning news was made even more special by knowing he was sharing the moment with his friends.

“It was such a happy moment for all of us. We participate together, so finding out that we had won together was a really good feeling,” he said.

He plans to continue participating and try his luck again in future draws.

September's Big Ticket promotion is nearing its end, with a Dh20 million grand prize still up for grabs in the live draw on October 3.

The draw will also feature Dh1.95 million in consolation prizes, to be shared among five winners. One winner will receive Dh1 million, another Dh500,000, and a third Dh250,000, while two others will each receive Dh100,000.

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