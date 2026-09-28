UAE Doctor Warns Of 'Alarming' Heart Disease Trend Among 30- To 50-Year-Olds

MENAFN - Khaleej Times) An increasing number of people aged between 31 and 50 are now being treated for cardiac issues, according to data from a Dubai hospital's catheterisation lab.

Dr Naveed Ahmed, Head of Cardiac Services at Aster Hospitals & Clinics, UAE, describes the trend as "alarming”, noting that one of the youngest patients he treated was just 19 years old.

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"The 30 to 50 age group is the most productive age for any individual," he told Khaleej Times. "They finish their education, start earning, start their family and support people back home. If such a person suffers, the entire family dependent on him is also going to suffer."

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The Cardiac Catheterization Lab at Aster Hospital Mankhool has performed more than 10,000 procedures since 2018. An analysis of more than 3,500 patients found that around half were between the ages of 31 and 50. Around 30 per cent were aged 51–60, while 10–15 per cent were 60 and above.

Dr Naveed cited the case of a 19-year-old who came with all three arteries blocked.“It happens rarely - these are genetically predisposed individuals who develop blockages quite early,” he said. He said that he regularly saw patients in their 20s, sometimes as often as once a month.

He added that many of these cases have a family history. "Most of the time, you will find a family history of sudden cardiac death - in their maternal or paternal uncle,” he noted.“These individuals are healthy, they do everything, but genetically they are at risk. So when there is a genetic risk, it is important for people to get regular check-ups."

Indians and Pakistanis most affected

The data suggested that over 90 per cent of patients were from the South Asian region, with Indian nationals accounting for more than 65 per cent, followed by Pakistani and Filipino patients.

Dr Naveed attributed the trend to a combination of genetics and lifestyle factors. "There is a strong genetic predisposition, especially in the South Asian population, for cardiac issues” he said.“With this background, when they develop an unhealthy lifestyle, that pushes them to have cardiac problems at a much earlier age."

He cited lack of exercise, poor diet and heavy smoking as key contributors. "Many of them live alone without family,” he said.“They wake up, go to work and come back. There's no exercise. Many of them smoke heavily. So, all these factors add up."

He also noted that the psychosocial stress of having to provide for their family also adds to their burden.

Warning signs

Dr Naveed urged younger people to take symptoms seriously. "If they have palpitations, if they become dizzy when they exercise or play football, they should not ignore it,” he said.“We can run a battery of tests which may pick up even brief episodes so that we can prevent issues before they happen."

He also endorsed wearables. "Smartwatches can detect arrhythmia,” he said.“If a patient has palpitations, they can record the ECG and share it with us. Our guidelines now encourage this - it is an easy way to detect life-threatening arrhythmias."

Dr Naveed had a message for those in their 30s and 40s. "First and foremost is exercise,” he said.“Ten thousand steps a day is the bare minimum a person should do. Spend at least 30 minutes every day getting some form of exercise. Second, cultivate good food habits. If you are hungry, grab fruits, vegetables or salad. Third, have adequate sleep. Fourth, if you smoke, reduce and stop."

He also urged those with family histories of diabetes, high cholesterol or heart disease to get screened. "Health is individual responsibility,” he concluded.“However busy you are, if you invest at least 30 to 40 minutes a day in your health, you can continue to live healthily for a long time.”

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