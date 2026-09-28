Dubai Police Arrest 22 Beggars Targeting Motorists On Busy Roads
According to Dubai Police, the suspects were operating on several major and busy roads, where they allegedly approached motorists and sought to gain their sympathy by claiming they needed money to cover travel expenses.Recommended For You
The report, filed through the Dubai Police app, helped officers identify the group's modus operandi.
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Police teams subsequently monitored the suspects' movements before arresting all 22 members of the gang.
Residents are encouraged to report suspicious activities through official Dubai Police channels.ALSO READ
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