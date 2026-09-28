Dubai Police Arrest 22 Beggars Targeting Motorists On Busy Roads

MENAFN - Khaleej Times) A tip-off submitted through Dubai Police's Police Eye service has led to the arrest of an organised gang comprising 22 people accused of begging across the emirate.

According to Dubai Police, the suspects were operating on several major and busy roads, where they allegedly approached motorists and sought to gain their sympathy by claiming they needed money to cover travel expenses.

Recommended For You

The report, filed through the Dubai Police app, helped officers identify the group's modus operandi.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

Police teams subsequently monitored the suspects' movements before arresting all 22 members of the gang.

Residents are encouraged to report suspicious activities through official Dubai Police channels.

Abu Dhabi Police arrest 118 beggars during Ramadan Dubai Police arrest 13-member begging gang run by overseas ringleader Sharjah Police arrests 95 beggars since beginning of Ramadan

ALSO READ