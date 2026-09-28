Redcare Pharmacy Raises Full-Year 2026 Revenue Guidance Again, Driven By Strong Rx Momentum In Germany.
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Redcare Pharmacy N.V.
/ Key word(s): Change in Forecast/Forecast
Redcare Pharmacy raises full-year 2026 revenue guidance again, driven by strong Rx momentum in Germany.
28.09.2026 / 13:50 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
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Investor Relations Contact:
Irina Zhurba (Director, Investor Relations)
Press Contact:
Sven Schirmer (Director, Corporate Communications)
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About Redcare Pharmacy.
Originally founded in 2001, Redcare Pharmacy N.V., with EUR 2.9B in revenues in 2025, is the leading online pharmacy in Europe and active in seven countries (Germany, Austria, France, Belgium, Italy, the Netherlands and Switzerland). Headquartered in the Netherlands, Redcare Pharmacy offers its over 14 million active customers more than 500,000 different healthcare-related products. Besides OTC drugs, nutritional supplements, beauty and personal care products, the company also provides prescription drugs for customers in Germany, Switzerland and the Netherlands, operating as a true one-stop pharmacy. As the pharmacy of the future, Redcare stands for comprehensive pharmaceutical services for its customers – with pharmaceutical safety always being the top priority.
Redcare Pharmacy N.V. has been listed on the Regulated Market of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (Prime Standard) since 2016 and is part of the SDAX.
28.09.2026 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Redcare Pharmacy N.V.
|Erik de Rodeweg 11-13
|5975 WD Sevenum
|Netherlands
|Phone:
|0800 - 200 800 300
|Fax:
|0800 - 90 70 90 20
|E-mail:
|...
|Internet:
|ISIN:
|NL0012044747, DE000A19Y072
|WKN:
|A2AR94, A19Y072
|Indices:
|SDAX
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate BSX
|LEI Code:
|529900JK6UXHY1YKZ082
|EQS News ID:
|2406336
|End of News
|EQS News Service
2406336 28.09.2026 CET/CEST
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