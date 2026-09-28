India-Sweden Ties Deepened, Taken To Another Level Under PM Modi: Swedish Envoy

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, Sep 28 (IANS) The longstanding relationship between India and Sweden has deepened and taken to a different level in recent years under Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Sweden's Ambassador to India, Petra Menander, said on Monday.

"What I see is that the long-standing relationship we have has been deepened over the last few years under his tenure. It has been deepened and also taken to a different level," Menander told IANS while highlighting PM Modi's contribution to bilateral ties as he completes 25 years in public service.

"In addition to the partnership agreement, we are also seeing more people-to-people exchanges growing. That means we are also building for the future," the Swedish diplomat added.

On PM Modi's visit to Sweden in May, the envoy said it brought visibility to the partnership.

"Of course, the visibility of the Honourable Prime Minister and his meetings with the Swedish Prime Minister, our Crown Princess and senior business leaders brought a lot of visibility to the partnership in Sweden. Second, the two countries also signed the Strategic Partnership Agreement. But I think Sweden also had an opportunity to present itself to the Honourable Prime Minister, and that is important as well," she said.

On trade, Menander said Swedish companies had been present in India for more than 100 years.

"We have a long history of trade relations. Swedish companies have been present here for more than 100 years. But now we have a very ambitious target of doubling our economic interaction by 2030," she told IANS.

The diplomat identified technology, innovation and the green transition as the key drivers, including AI, connectivity, telecommunications, mining and life sciences - "all areas where both countries are strong".

On defence and security cooperation, the Ambassador said the action plan for the partnership agreement was very clear.

"It includes concrete measures on cybersecurity dialogue, looking at ways to strengthen defence innovation, for instance, and also elevating the political dialogue that we already have," she said.

Prime Minister Modi had visited Gothenburg in May as part of a five-nation tour, holding delegation-level talks with his Swedish counterpart Ulf Kristersson, during which the two sides elevated bilateral relations to a Strategic Partnership. He also addressed the European Roundtable for Industry alongside Kristersson and European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen.

PM Modi also travelled to Oslo for the third India-Nordic Summit during the five-nation tour.