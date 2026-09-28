Rhiti Tiwari's Team Reacts To Ex-Stepfather Ekam Bawa's Torture Claims: Legal Action Initiated

MENAFN - IANS) Mumbai, Sep 28 (IANS) The team of 'Bigg Boss 20 'contestant Rhiti Tiwari reacted to the allegations by her ex-stepfather and Punjabi singer Ekam Bawa, claiming that Rhiti and her mother, Rani Tiwari, 'tortured' him while they were all living together.

On Monday, Rhiti's team shared a statement on her official Instagram Stories. Calling the claims made by Ekam 'false', they urged the media to verify the facts before reporting anything.

They further shared that they have initiated the necessary legal action against Bawa.

The statement read, "We are disappointed to see false claims made by #EkamBawa against Rhiti Tiwari and her family being carried across various media platforms. Rhiti is currently inside the #BiggBoss20 house and can't respond to these allegations herself (sic)."

"We request the media to please verify facts before amplifying such defamatory claims and give the family a fair chance to be heard. Necessary legal action has been initiated against #EkamBawa in relation to these allegations," the statement concluded.

Ekam recently posted a video on his account, claiming that Rhiti and Rani used to 'torture' him during the time he was living with them.

Sharing an incident, Ekam said in the clip, "Bhai, Rhiti aayi mere room mein, mere almeera se hanger se jitne kapde the mere, isne pakad ke saare zameen pe phenk diye. (Rhiti came into my room, took all my clothes from the hangers in my cupboard, and threw them on the floor)."

He claimed that, after this, Rhiti told him, "Ekam Bawa, nikal. (Ekam Bawa, get out.)"

Ekam added that he was shocked that Rhiti addressed him by his name and questioned her about their relationship. He told Rhiti, "Kya rishta hai mera tumhara, tumhe pata hai? (Do you even know what relationship we have with each other?)"

Before this, Ekam said that Rhiti's claims about receiving a monthly allowance of Rs 20,000 to Rs 25,000 were absalutly false.

"You own handbags worth Rs 4 to 5 lakhs... and then there are the big cars you have. Just maintaining a Range Rover costs Rs 2.5 to 3 lakhs", he shared.